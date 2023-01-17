Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liberty News
Liberty Tops FGCU 88-78 in OT for 1st-Ever Win Over Eagles
After trailing FGCU 73-68 with 26 seconds left in regulation, Saturday night at Liberty Arena, Liberty outscored the Eagles 20-5 the rest of the way to pull out an 88-78 overtime victory, the Lady Flames’ first-ever triumph over ASUN-leading FGCU. The stars were many for Liberty, as Emma Hess...
Liberty News
Liberty Hands North Florida Its First Home Loss of Season, Winning 73-62
Liberty handed North Florida its first home loss of the season, winning 73-62 over the Ospreys on Saturday afternoon at UNF Arena. The Flames improve to 16-5 on the season and 7-1 in the ASUN. Liberty moves into first place by a half game over Kennesaw State (14-6, 6-1 ASUN), who will play later today at FGCU. This is Liberty’s first-ever win over UNF on its home floor and gives the Ospreys their first home loss of the season. UNF had entered the day 7-0 at home this season and brought a nine-game winning streak to the table dating back to last year. Liberty had been 0-3 against the Ospreys at UNF Arena prior to today’s triumph.
Liberty News
Liberty Leads Commonwealth With 7 VaSID All-State Recipients
The Liberty field hockey program matched a program record and led the Commonwealth with seven players listed on the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) University Division Field Hockey All-State teams and earned one major award as well. Junior goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Iriogyen earned VaSID Defensive Player of the Year recognition...
Liberty News
Flames Top Shorthanded Tennessee Tech 6-1
The Liberty Flames beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 6-1 at the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. The Flames improve to 1-1, and the Golden Eagles start the season 0-4. Liberty dropped two doubles matches and came back to sweep four singles contests. The Golden Eagles came into the match at a disadvantage by having to forfeit one doubles match and two singles matches. The Golden Eagles came into the match with only four players. two were out with an injury and an illness.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Earn 168-105 Senior Meet Victory Over Campbell
Liberty wrapped up its regular season with a 168-105 win over Campbell, a two-day meet which finished on Saturday at Liberty Natatorium. With the win, Liberty improves its record to 4-2, while Campbell finishes its regular season at 6-6. Liberty honored its six seniors – Hannah Huenefeld, Maggie Huenefeld, Alexis...
Liberty News
Truter sparks Lady Flames’ attack with three assists in 3-1 triumph at Maryville
Two third-period goals on perimeter shots by defensemen — set up by senior forward Yannick Truter, who assisted all three of the Lady Flames’ goals on the night — lifted Liberty University No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Maryville (Mo.) University on Thursday night at the Maryville University Ice Hockey Center in Chesterfield, Mo. The 2023-opening road contest was the first of three games in three days for the Lady Flames against Women’s Midwest College Hockey (WMCH) opponents.
Liberty News
Top-ranked Lady Flames rally past, pull away from No. 11 Lindenwood near St. Louis
Liberty University’s No. 1-ranked ACHA Division I women’s hockey team used a hat trick from junior forward Rianna Spanier and two goals and three assists from sophomore forward Brielle Fussy to roll to a 9-1 victory over Lindenwood (Mo.) University, Saturday night at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. The Lady Flames (18-0-1) got back on the winning track by taming the No. 11 Lady Lions (5-10-1), who were the last team to beat them before McKendree (Ill.) University ended their ACHA DI women’s hockey record 57-game winning streak in overtime on Friday,
Liberty News
Barrett, Lewis Take Down Records on Brant Tolsma Invitational’s Final Day
Liberty’s Warren Barrett (program, meet-record 64-1.25 shot put) and Omari Lewis (meet-record 6.74 60) both won events in record-breaking fashion on Saturday, the final day of the third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational, contested at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Men’s Day 3 Recap...
Liberty News
Bueno, Hicks, McClinton Win Friday Events at Brant Tolsma Invitational
Host Liberty picked up three first-place finishes on Friday, the second day of the third annual Brant Tolsma Invitational. John Hicks and Paola Bueno swept the men’s and women’s weight throw titles, while Donald McClinton took top honors in his first 200 as a Flame, at the Brant Tolsma Indoor Track at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
