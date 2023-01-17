Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Amazon has 13 Streaming Services on sale for just $1.99/month
STARZ: $1.99 (normally $8.99) AMC+: $1.99 (normally $8.99) Paramount+ Ad-Free: $1.99 (normally $9.99) VIX+: $1.99 (normally $6.99) Britbox: $1.99 (normally $6.99) PBS Kids: $1.99 (normally $5.99) Noggin: $1.99 (normally $7.99) History Vault: $1.99 (normally $4.99) Lifetime Movie Club: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Documentaries: $1.99 (normally $3.99) PBS Living: $1.99 (normally...
Android Authority
Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Popculture
Major Game Show's Season Premiere Quietly Scrapped
The Cube Season 2 was slated to premiere last week, but it didn't. TBS announced on Dec. 5 that the show would premiere on Jan. 8, but instead, a sitcom re-run aired that night without any explanation. Now, the trailer has been made private on YouTube, and the website simply says the next installment of the game show is "coming soon."
TechRadar
How to watch Truth Be Told season 3 online: stream the Apple TV Plus crime drama
Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer returns as podcaster Poppy Parnell, this time investigating multiple child disappearances in Oakland alongside school headmistress Eva, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane). This could be Poppy’s most difficult case yet, and our guide below explains how to watch Truth Be Told season 3 online now.
‘You’ Season 4: How Many Episodes Are in Parts 1 and 2?
How many episodes are in 'You' Season 4 Parts 1 and 2?
How to Watch the 2023 Oscar Nominations Livestream
It’s officially Oscars season! The 2023 nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, January 24 via livestream. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal,” “The Night Of”) and Allison Williams (“M3GAN,” “Get Out,” “Girls”) will jointly list off the nominees for this year’s tight Oscar race. The announcement will take place 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater and will air live on “Good Morning America” on ABC. Ahmed and Williams will also be livestreaming on Goodmorningamerica.com, ABC News Live, Disney+, Oscars.org, Oscar.com, and the Academy’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The 95th Academy...
Android Authority
Is Hulu Plus Live TV worth $70+ every month? We did the math
Cord cutters have lots of options for live channels, so we break it down for you. One of the counter-intuitive developments in the streaming wars has been the rise of live TV streaming. In our haste to switch over the streaming, we’ve come to see the value of channel surfing and appointment viewing.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
Polygon
When M3GAN will be streaming, based on what we know
M3GAN, the latest sci-fi horror film from Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and screenwriter Akela Cooper (Malignant), opened in theaters a week ago to thunderous critical and commercial success. The film, which stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), and Jenna Davis, who provides the voice for...
New Movies on Streaming: ‘There’s Something Wrong With The Children,’ + More
Between Midnight Mass, Devil’s Due, and the brand new Blumhouse movie There’s Something Wrong With The Children, I’m pretty sure there’s no supernatural or psychological horror Zach Gilford hasn’t witnessed. The latter film is one of this week’s best new movies on VOD, and once you witness what the titular children are capable of, it will also serve as great birth control. Also out this week is Utama, which won the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, and Detective Knight: Independence, which is the third and final film in the Detective Knight trilogy starring...
ComicBook
Glass Onion Becomes Third Most-Watched Movie Premiere on ALL Streamers
Netflix released the highly anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 hit Knives Out late last year in theaters and on their streaming service, and it was a big hit with critics. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was received pretty well by fans and critics alike with a 92% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel expands the story of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and he's in the middle of a murder mystery party that turns tragic really quickly. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had a brief theatrical run, but it wound up doing big numbers for the streaming service that placed it as the third biggest streaming release of all time. According to Nielsen (via Deadline), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was watched a whopping 2.2 billion minutes placing it just behind Hocus Pocus 2 and Wonder Woman 1984.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Feature Take Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Hulu To Theatrical
As theatrical shakes off the pandemic, Disney has moved its Rob Savage directed feature adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman from Hulu to the big screen. A release is planned for June 2, 2023. Similar to Paramount’s Smile, and the booming genre box office, a test screening prompted 20th execs to pivot the release to theatrical. 20th had a nice double in this past fall’s Barbarian horror title from New Regency which grossed over $40M stateside off a $10M production cost. The 21 Laps production was adapted by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods as well as Mark...
Jack Ryan Just Bumped Another Popular Streaming Series From Its #1 Spot
Jack Ryan scored a big win with the number of minutes watched vs. another huge show.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wildcat’ on Amazon Prime Video, an Affecting Documentary About a Traumatized Man Fostering an Orphaned Ocelot
Wildcat (now on Amazon Prime Video) is a documentary contrasting adorable wild Amazonian animals with one man’s mental health struggles. The former, specifically cute-as-the-dickens orphan ocelot kittens in need of a leg up, may be as necessary to the health of the latter, a traumatized military veteran seeking escape and healing. Directors Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh capture the intensely loving, but necessarily brief relationship between Harry the human and Keanu the ocelot, for a classic who’s-rescuing-whom man-meets-animal story.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
