Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
Woman arrested for allegedly forging 3 checks belonging to family member: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a woman and charged her with four felonies, including financial exploitation of the elderly, according to a release from the FPD. Emily A. Adams was charged with one county of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of possession of a forged instrument […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest report reveals allegations against former Warrington Middle School dean
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - Thirty-three-year-old Darreyel Laster is out on bond after being charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. The Escambia County School District confirmed Thursday that Laster resigned from his role as the dean at Warrington middle school. The arrest report says that it started with...
Mobile man revoked bond under Aniah’s Law, accused of murder in Mississippi
The Mobile man who is being held without bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing on Thursday, faces a murder charge in Mississippi stemming from a parking lot shooting that occurred a few months before he allegedly shot four people at a downtown Mobile club and was a participant in a shooting at Walmart store on the I-65 Beltline.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
Bond denied for suspect in multiple Mobile shootings
A Mobile County judge grants the district attorney's request to hold Darrius Rowser without bond under Aniah's Law.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
Man charged with attempted murder in December shooting
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man and shooting into a home.
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lake Forest neighbors frustrated after hours-long standoff ends with no immediate arrest from Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense situation Tuesday night in Daphne, after police say a man barricaded himself inside refusing to come out. Police say William Fields threatened to shoot and kill Daphne officers and even took those threats to social media. The standoff eventually came to an end after...
Man who tried to kidnap girl at bus stop takes plea deal
A Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearing reset for teen accused in deadly apartment shooting; defense attorney claims his client was followed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon is the man accused of killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands in front of the 61Ninety apartments on Girby Road. Dixon turned himself in shortly after the shooting Tuesday morning. Investigators say Hands died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest 19-year-old after deadly shooting at apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon didn’t say a word while being escorted to metro jail after a murder in broad daylight. It all happened at the 61Ninety West apartments just before 10 this morning. Mobile police say it started as an argument between Dixon and 63-year-old Martyn...
Man arrested in Daphne standoff, used social media for threats
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said they received a call around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night from a neighbor in the Lake Forest community reporting that two men were fighting in the front yard of a home on Brentwood Drive. As police arrived, the two men were no longer in the yard and […]
Bay Minette Police looking for woman, allegedly used fraudulent credit card at Walmart
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card at a Walmart early Monday morning, according to a release from the BMPD. Police said the woman walked into the Walmart Supercenter on McMeans Avenue at around 8:30 […]
AL.com
