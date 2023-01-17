Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Nexo Settles with SEC, Will Pay $45 Million and Kill Crypto Lending Product
Extending a rough start to 2023, the crypto lender is settling with regulators over its "Earn Interest" product. It has been a tough week for Nexo Capital. On Sunday, Bulgarian authorities said they have evidence of Nexo customers using the platform for illegal activities, including laundering money, “tax offenses,” and financing terrorist activities. Claims the crypto lender denies.
Robinhood Rolls Out Its MetaMask Wallet Competitor to 1 Million Users
Robinhood’s Crypto GM says the wallet will function as a “browser” for Web3. Robinhood is finally entering the software wallet game. The company today launched the Robinhood Wallet, a smartphone app that allows users to swap and transfer crypto, and view owned NFTs and crypto. It’s currently being slowly rolled out to over 1 million waitlisted users via an access code, according to Robinhood. It was previously released in beta to just 10,000 waitlisted customers in September.
Dogecoin, Bonk and Shiba Inu Combine for $25 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume
Despite a massive decline from their all-time highs, the three tokens still have considerable trading volume. To say dog-themed cryptocurrencies are popular is a bit of an understatement—in terms of just how prevalent they’ve become ever since Tesla founder Elon Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin in 2019. The...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Solana Rises Most
All of the top 20 coins were in the green again—and nothing rose bigger than Solana, which is rebounding from its FTX-triggered losses. The third full week of 2023 was also the third consecutive week of market-wide gains for all the top cryptocurrencies. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum have...
Coinbase, Circle Back Former FTX US President’s New Crypto Venture
Harrison told Decrypt about the latest $5 million raise for his project Architect and called an FTX reboot an “interesting possibility.”. The former President of FTX.US Brett Harrison is back with a new venture for crypto traders. And despite his ties to the defunct exchange empire, he’s landed support...
Gemini, Hedge Funds, and a DeFi App: Bankrupt Genesis Reveals List of Creditors
Genesis owes $3.6 billion to 50 different creditors including investment firms, hedge funds, and at least one consumer-facing DeFi app. Defunct crypto broker Genesis has revealed the largest creditors in its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, with crypto exchange Gemini taking the top spot, with a disputed debt of roughly $765.9 million.
FTX Token FTT Pumps 32% After New CEO Says Exchange Could Be Revived
The token issued by the bankrupt FTX crypto exchange has jumped 32% in a day after its new CEO, John J. Ray III, reiterated that he’s mulling over the idea of restarting the struggling exchange formerly helmed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Ray said Thursday that he is still trying to...
Jamie Dimon Thinks Bitcoin Supply Won’t Really Be Capped at 21 Million
There is no such thing as a sure thing, but five lines of crypto code come pretty close. JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon remains a skeptic of almost everything Bitcoin—including the idea that its total supply is limited to 21 million coins. “How do you know it's gonna stop...
Trouble in Ethereum? Devs Divided Over Staking Withdrawals in Shanghai Upgrade
Some of the network’s architects have expressed concern that the upgrade is launching too quickly for fear of public pressure over staking withdrawals. Following the success of the Ethereum merge upgrade in September, all eyes are back on the network as it prepares to roll out its next big update.
DeFi Project 1inch Network Launches Hardware Wallet
1inch's hardware wallet will support the same cryptocurrencies available on the firm's hot wallet and offers multi-seed phrase functionality. Popular decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch Network is expanding its ecosystem of products and projects with the launch of its own multi-coin hardware wallet. Supported by a grant from the 1inch...
Bitcoin Surges to Five-Month Peak Above $22,500 as Market Rebounds
This week's Bitcoin pump reaches new recent heights, plus Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and others are also soaring. This week’s crypto market rebound got another jolt on Friday afternoon as Bitcoin (BTC) blasted off to heights unseen since August 2022, with fellow market leaders like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also posting sizable gains.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Enjoy Bullish Week as Crypto Market Adds $77B
Despite the midweek correction, Bitcoin and Ethereum are enjoying impressive rallies over the past seven days. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are leading the weekly gains among the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market cap as their prices soared 11.2% and 9.7%, respectively. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was changing...
National Australia Bank to Launch Stablecoin on Ethereum, Algorand: Report
The National Australia Bank announced that it will soon launch a new stablecoin backed by the Australian dollar on Ethereum and Algorand. National Australia Bank (NAB) will become the second of the country’s major financial institutions to launch a stablecoin, a top executive told the Australian Financial Review (AFR).
Revolut ‘Assessing The Best Time’ for Native RevCoin Launch
Revolut has hinted at a native token for some time. Now the firm is mulling when to launch RevCoin "in the coming months," a spokesperson said. Revolut is currently “assessing the best time” to launch its native cryptocurrency this year. A spokesperson for the challenger bank told Decrypt...
Winklevoss Mulls Lawsuit Against Barry Silbert, Digital Currency Group
Crypto exchange Gemini threatens to “imminently” sue Digital Currency Group and its CEO Barry Silbert over the $900 million owed by Genesis Trading. Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange helmed by the Winklevoss twins, is planning to sue Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its CEO Barry Silbert unless they offer a plan for repaying the $900 million loan Gemini made to the now-bankrupt Genesis Global.
‘Creator Royalties Must Be Respected,’ Says Bored Ape Creator as Some Sewer Pass NFT Trades Blocked
The limited NFTs have racked up $19 million worth of trades, but Yuga Labs is excluding some marketplaces. As marketplaces moved to stop (or potentially stop) enforcing creator royalties on NFT sales late last year, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club made their position clear: they didn’t love it. With yesterday's Sewer Pass NFT launch, Yuga Labs has taken direct action and blocked secondary trading on certain marketplaces.
Genesis Files for Bankruptcy, Has $150 Million In the Bank
The company was battered by the fall of Three Arrows Capital and FTX and is under fire from the SEC. Digital currency brokerage Genesis announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Thursday. "An in-court restructuring presents the most effective avenue through which to preserve assets and create the...
