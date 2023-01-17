Robinhood’s Crypto GM says the wallet will function as a “browser” for Web3. Robinhood is finally entering the software wallet game. The company today launched the Robinhood Wallet, a smartphone app that allows users to swap and transfer crypto, and view owned NFTs and crypto. It’s currently being slowly rolled out to over 1 million waitlisted users via an access code, according to Robinhood. It was previously released in beta to just 10,000 waitlisted customers in September.

2 DAYS AGO