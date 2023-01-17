ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP DeKalb to present panel discussion on Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County branch, in observance of Black History Month, will host a panel discussion about Georgia’s new laws restricting Black History in public schools. The panel discussion entitled, “Our History is Under Attack—Save Our History!” will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Drive, Decatur.
DECATUR, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Free three-day beekeeping course

UGA Extension Henry County is offering a three-day course on the basics of beekeeping. Topics include how to get started in beekeeping, equipment, bee biology, honey extraction, and other topics. The instructor is Mr. Tom Bonnell, a local beekeeper. He and his wife live on eight acres in Hampton. He...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
dawgnation.com

An early projection of Georgia football’s 2023 offensive depth chart

With the transfer portal window closed and the deadline passed for 2023 NFL Draft entrants, we have a pretty good idea of what Georgia’s roster will look like for the 2023 season. Gone will be past stars such as Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Darnell Washington. While Georgia does...
ATHENS, GA
WTVF

Price, Fisk Gymnastics turning heads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the nation’s first HBCU gymnastics program, Fisk University has taken the sport by storm this winter. Gyms in Las Vegas, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Athens, Georgia have been packed to see them compete. Lines have formed to greet the gymnasts. "Everyone is super...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paulding County school bus driver suspended after incident with students

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an incident occurred at a school bus stop in Paulding County Wednesday afternoon. According to school district officials, an Allgood Elementary School substitute bus driver attempted “to manage the release of younger students. A backup resulted and the “situation escalated.”
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Nonprofit addresses youth homelessness in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — It can be hard to find affordable housing in Atlanta, especially for teens and young adults just trying to make ends meet. Among the many nonprofits working to tackle homelessness, Covenant House Georgia is hoping to provide a solution. The current facility in Northwest Atlanta used to...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

J.J. Daniell MS student accused of stabbing in altercation

The Cobb County School District said two students were injured in a stabbing incident during an altercation Tuesday at J.J. Daniell Middle School in East Cobb. The district media office told East Cobb News that the victim was stabbed along with the student, who could be facing charges. The media...
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA

