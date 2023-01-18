More concerns about safety after another shooting near Temple's campus

It's a new semester at Temple University, but for students, it's the same old concerns about safety.

On Tuesday, two men were shot outside of a deli on North Broad Street near the campus.

The victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police are still searching for the gunmen.

While Temple says the crime had no connection to the university, its proximity to campus has some students concerned.

"I feel not that safe I'll be honest. It's kind of scary," said Michael Judge, a sophomore.

The university recently sent students a safety update for the upcoming semester. Some of those updates include an audit of over 1,000 campus cameras with a plan to add more cameras.

Some student, like sophomore Alicia Tally who was with another person, say they always try to walk with a friend.

"Walking off campus and walking back to my apartment, I wouldn't do it... if I didn't have him," said Tally.

The university is also looking to increase proper lighting around campus, which students said helps them feel safer.

The shooting outside of the deli is two blocks from where Temple University President Dr. Jason Wingard

Dr. Wingard will now move into a three-story rowhouse on North Carlisle Street, a block off campus.

Wingard, who started the position in July 2021, said he's moving closer to campus in an effort to further engage with students and families in surrounding neighborhoods.

Students said they aren't sure if his move will play any role in keeping them safe.

"I feel as if that makes it more of a target for people living on that street because now there's someone high profile living there which could be more for break-ins," said Judge.