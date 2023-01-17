Read full article on original website
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Fentanyl and methamphetamine discovered in Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - On Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call regarding a potential harassment incident in the Hatch Circle area.
Judge orders homeless camp cleanup in El Paso County
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said the rise in crime and violence in and around homeless camps in El Paso County, specifically in the Stratmoor Hills area near B Street, inspired a judge to order a recent cleanup by Code Enforcement and EPSO personnel. According to EPSO, crime […]
Man sentenced for distributing fentanyl resulting in death – a first in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — For the first time in Colorado, a man was sentenced in federal court to life in prison after being convicted of distributing fentanyl resulting in death. Bruce Holder, 57, was convicted by a jury in 2021. Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Holder to the maximum penalty presented...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Squatters Move Into House After Tenants Die, Have Mail Directed There: Cops
Vivian Gasaway and Kendall Brewer were charged with second-degree burglary.
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
“Oregon Man Drags Dead Deer Into Walmart To Try & Steal Beer” Is An All-Time Great Headline
We’re dipping into the vault today for look back at one of life’s greatest deer stories. And no, this isn’t about some 200-inch buck with its antlers pointing in the wrong direction. This is much, much better…. From back in 2017, it’s the story of a drunk...
Colorado woman killed in hit-and-run crash after rideshare driver kicks her out for being 'ill'
A Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on an interstate on New Year's Day after her rideshare driver made her get out for allegedly becoming ill.
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?
Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
