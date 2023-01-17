ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts

Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
MONTROSE, CO
KXRM

Judge orders homeless camp cleanup in El Paso County

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said the rise in crime and violence in and around homeless camps in El Paso County, specifically in the Stratmoor Hills area near B Street, inspired a judge to order a recent cleanup by Code Enforcement and EPSO personnel. According to EPSO, crime […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
People

Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To

Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
BRYAN, TX
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs

A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
MISSOURI STATE
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE

