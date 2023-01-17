Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Nonresidents Should Have Waterfront Access
This fall, in the name of increasing public access to the waterfront, the City Council voted to eliminate parking on several driftways off Washington Street. I respectfully disagree with that action, which eliminated five of the few Point waterfront parking spots open to nonresidents after 6 p.m. This significantly decreases public access for non-Newport residents to the waterfront. Eliminating nonresident parking adjacent to waterfront access points is an action other communities in Rhode Island have been rightfully criticized for.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
independentri.com
Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
tourcounsel.com
Garden City Center | Shopping mall in Cranston, Rhode Island
To start with the best malls, outlets, stores in Rhode Island, we are going to start with the shopping center, Garden City Center. This site is one of the most recommended places to go shopping, offering you an open-air environment, favorable weather, and a wide variety of stores of different recognized and local brands.
oceanstatecurrent.com
High Drama at Richmond Town Council Meeting, as Conservative is Appointed to Regional School Committee
Clay Johnson was sworn-in to the regional Chariho school committee by state Senator Elaine Morgan today at 10:00 AM this morning at the Richmond town hall. But not without controversy; and under threat of a lawsuit by the district’s own school committee. Despite legal maneuverings to circumvent state law...
ecori.org
What the East Bay Bike Path Can Teach Us About Climate Action
Scott Hershberger's bicycle parked along the East Bay Bike Path. (Scott Hershberger) On a sunny yet brisk fall afternoon, I packed my bicycle’s panniers with sunscreen, water, nuts, earmuffs, and a book, hopped onto the saddle, and set off on a long ride on the East Bay Bike Path.
Community Focus: Major General Chris Callahan
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island National Guard Major General Chris Callahan joined 12 News at 4 to talk about the future of the Air Show in Quonset. Watch the full interview in the video above.
Boston Magazine
You Can Move into This Former Bank in Rhode Island
Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.
GoLocalProv
Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600
Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River area residents shocked at high electric bills, but isn’t that what they voted for?
Check any of the Fall River Facebook pages or groups and you’ll see that Fall River area residents are increasingly shocked at the sky-high electricity costs, but the majority are mostly responsible for it after supporting the shutdown of Brayton Point Power station in nearby Somerset and other coal/nuclear and other carbon-based power states in Massachusetts.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
Ousted Seekonk police chief plans to sue town
Beginning Friday, Dean Isabella will no longer serve as the town's police chief.
reportertoday.com
Winthrop Street Property Under Town Ownership
The Town of Rehoboth now owns a property located at 321 Winthrop Street. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday a foreclosure final judgment had been issued. “We need to insure the property as soon as possible,” Vadnais explained. “We have some decisions to make, three months, six months, twelve months policy for a vacant lot. The town is not in the business of being a landlord.”
Valley Breeze
Old Scituate Police Station receives repairs, plans for restoration
SCITUATE – The old Hope Village Schoolhouse, which later functioned as the Scituate Police Station, is on its way to a full renovation by the Hope-Jackson Fire Department that now occupies it, with help from grants to preserve the historic building. Fire Chief John Robinson said the first phase...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
ecori.org
New Downtown Grocery Store, Eatery Showcases Hope & Main’s Food Entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE — Hope & Main, a food-business incubator based in Warren has opened the doors of its new Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster St. The combination eatery and grocery store features food and drinks from Hope & Main makers and will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Schools Request Larger Increase
The Middletown School Department is asking the Town Council for a $3 multi-million dollar increase this year, which council Chair Paul Rodrigues said is unlikely to happen. “You are probably talking [about] a $2 to $3 million increase,” Rodrigues said. “I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I am not sure that can happen.”
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Cosmo at the Providence Animal Control Center
Hello! I am “Gentle, Quiet, and Curious”. I came in with my brothers Puddy and Bosco, we were outside and suffering with ringworm. We are better now! I am the shyest since I was trapped last, my brothers got a head start on socialization and treatment, even being 2 weeks behind can make a difference. I should definitely live with another cat, definitely older that can show me the ropes. I should start out in a room where I can hide, but I love food and that’s how we will bond.
ABC6.com
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
nrinow.news
DeJesus resigns from role as finance director in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The woman who has led the town’s finance department for the past five years has resigned and will be moving on to a job with the state, but said this week that she plans to continue to help with town finances in a volunteer capacity.
