Nonresidents Should Have Waterfront Access

This fall, in the name of increasing public access to the waterfront, the City Council voted to eliminate parking on several driftways off Washington Street. I respectfully disagree with that action, which eliminated five of the few Point waterfront parking spots open to nonresidents after 6 p.m. This significantly decreases public access for non-Newport residents to the waterfront. Eliminating nonresident parking adjacent to waterfront access points is an action other communities in Rhode Island have been rightfully criticized for.
NEWPORT, RI
Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Garden City Center | Shopping mall in Cranston, Rhode Island

To start with the best malls, outlets, stores in Rhode Island, we are going to start with the shopping center, Garden City Center. This site is one of the most recommended places to go shopping, offering you an open-air environment, favorable weather, and a wide variety of stores of different recognized and local brands.
CRANSTON, RI
What the East Bay Bike Path Can Teach Us About Climate Action

Scott Hershberger's bicycle parked along the East Bay Bike Path. (Scott Hershberger) On a sunny yet brisk fall afternoon, I packed my bicycle’s panniers with sunscreen, water, nuts, earmuffs, and a book, hopped onto the saddle, and set off on a long ride on the East Bay Bike Path.
PROVIDENCE, RI
You Can Move into This Former Bank in Rhode Island

Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600

Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fall River area residents shocked at high electric bills, but isn’t that what they voted for?

Check any of the Fall River Facebook pages or groups and you’ll see that Fall River area residents are increasingly shocked at the sky-high electricity costs, but the majority are mostly responsible for it after supporting the shutdown of Brayton Point Power station in nearby Somerset and other coal/nuclear and other carbon-based power states in Massachusetts.
FALL RIVER, MA
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
Winthrop Street Property Under Town Ownership

The Town of Rehoboth now owns a property located at 321 Winthrop Street. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday a foreclosure final judgment had been issued. “We need to insure the property as soon as possible,” Vadnais explained. “We have some decisions to make, three months, six months, twelve months policy for a vacant lot. The town is not in the business of being a landlord.”
REHOBOTH, MA
Old Scituate Police Station receives repairs, plans for restoration

SCITUATE – The old Hope Village Schoolhouse, which later functioned as the Scituate Police Station, is on its way to a full renovation by the Hope-Jackson Fire Department that now occupies it, with help from grants to preserve the historic building. Fire Chief John Robinson said the first phase...
SCITUATE, RI
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Middletown Schools Request Larger Increase

The Middletown School Department is asking the Town Council for a $3 multi-million dollar increase this year, which council Chair Paul Rodrigues said is unlikely to happen. “You are probably talking [about] a $2 to $3 million increase,” Rodrigues said. “I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I am not sure that can happen.”
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Gimme’ Shelter – Cosmo at the Providence Animal Control Center

Hello! I am “Gentle, Quiet, and Curious”. I came in with my brothers Puddy and Bosco, we were outside and suffering with ringworm. We are better now! I am the shyest since I was trapped last, my brothers got a head start on socialization and treatment, even being 2 weeks behind can make a difference. I should definitely live with another cat, definitely older that can show me the ropes. I should start out in a room where I can hide, but I love food and that’s how we will bond.
New urban eatery and market opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI

