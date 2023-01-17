Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Brazil Declares Emergency Over Deaths of Yanomami Children From Malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
US News and World Report
Indian Government to Borrow a Record 16 Trillion Rupees in Fiscal 2023/24 - Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a record 16 trillion rupees ($198 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said infrastructure spending and fiscal discipline ought to be its highest budget priorities. The federal government's gross indebtedness has more...
US News and World Report
Honda, GS Yuasa Agree to Collaborate in Lithium-Ion Batteries
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp on Monday said they will collaborate in the high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery business, and plan to establish a joint venture by the end of this year. The partners said they will join in the research...
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
US News and World Report
Volkswagen Keeping IPO Option Open for Charging, Energy Business - Division Chief
HAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters. The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through...
US News and World Report
Amazon Launches Dedicated Air Cargo Service in India as Online Sales Soar
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Monday launched a dedicated air cargo service in India, Amazon Air, as it looks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets amid fast-growing e-commerce sales, an executive said on Monday. The company has invested in Indian cargo carrier Quikjet to...
US News and World Report
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
US News and World Report
Crime, Inflation Hammer Support for Chile's Boric in Tough First Year
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Carmen Villegas, 56, a housewife in Santiago, was one of the millions of Chileans who turned out to vote for Gabriel Boric in 2021, propelling the young leader to the presidential palace amid optimism over his plans to reduce deep-seated inequality. But almost a year after coming...
US News and World Report
Americanas' Billionaire Shareholders Say They Were Unaware of Accounting Problems
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Americanas SA three largest shareholders, the billionaire founders of 3G Capital, said on Sunday they had not known of $4 billion in accounting 'inconsistencies' at the Brazilian retailer. In their first official statement since Americanas filed for bankruptcy this month, Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira...
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
US News and World Report
Russian Spy Service: Ukraine Storing Western-Supplied Arms at Nuclear Power Stations
(Reuters) - Russia's foreign intelligence service (SVR) accused Ukraine on Monday of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations across the country. It provided no evidence and Reuters was unable to verify the claims. In a statement, the SVR said U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers, air defence systems and artillery ammunition...
US News and World Report
Russia Says No Date Set for Talks With U.S. on Nuclear Arms Treaty
(Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that no new date had been set for talks with the United States on the New START nuclear arms treaty, accusing the U.S. of ramping up tensions between the two sides. Talks between Moscow and Washington on resuming inspections under the New START nuclear...
US News and World Report
Russian Warship Armed With Hypersonic Missiles to Join Drills With China, S.Africa
(Reuters) - A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet...
US News and World Report
Former McDonald's Restaurants Reopen Without Branding in Kazakhstan
ALMATY (Reuters) -Several restaurants which used to operate under the McDonald's brand in Kazakhstan reopened on Monday with no branding to serve fast food under generic names such as "Cheeseburger", weeks after the U.S. company left the local market. Former licensee Food Solutions KZ said in a statement it would...
US News and World Report
It's 'Now or Never' to Stop Japan's Shrinking Population, PM Says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
US News and World Report
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
US News and World Report
Pakistan Suffers Major Power Outage After Second Grid Failure in Few Months
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's national grid suffered a major breakdown on Monday, the power ministry said, leaving millions of people without electricity for the second time in three months and highlighting the infrastructural weakness of this heavily indebted nation. Power Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Reuters the outage was caused by a...
US News and World Report
India Blocks BBC Documentary on PM Modi From Airing in India
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has blocked the airing of a BBC documentary which questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying that even sharing of any clips via social media is barred. Directions to block the clips from being shared have been issued using emergency powers...
US News and World Report
Indonesian President Jokowi's Approval Rating at All-Time High: Poll
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo's approval rating has hit an all-time high after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions last month, a poll showed on Sunday. Figures released by pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) showed satisfaction with the president, widely known as Jokowi, had risen consistently over recent months...
Comments / 0