Read full article on original website
Related
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead
US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. "We continue to see more positives than negatives, and...
The S&P 500 could see a 20% swing and reach 4,200 this year as the market weathers a mild 'economic malaise,' says Wells Fargo stock strategist
The S&P 500 could see a swing of 20% this year on its way to reaching 4,200, according to Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey. But before hitting that level, the index has downside potential that could take it to 3,400. "We think, again, what you're facing is an economic malaise, not...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says market is in a period of consolidation, getting rid of 'weak-handed investors'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday warned investors that stocks could continue to fall — at least in the near future. "I think we have a … period of consolidation, as we get rid of the weak-handed investors. And we certainly wash out those who got carried away and committed personal fouls, like buying bitcoin above $20,000 or fooling around in meme stocks," he said.
Wall Street is feeling bearish, but a rare stock market pattern is hinting at a bull rally to kick off 2023.
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the mood on Wall Street is awfully bearish even as recession fears have eased.
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as recession uncertainty dents consumer spending
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as fears of a recession grow. Bad economic news was cheered last year as it signaled inflation may be cooling and the Fed may ease up on rate hikes. "The equity markets have apparently begun to...
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
US stocks climb but end the week mixed as investors worry about a coming recession
US stocks rose on Friday, but had a mixed performance for the week as investors worry about an upcoming recession. The Nasdaq closed the week with a gain, though the Dow and the S&P 500 finished lower. Tech stocks rallied on the latest batch of corporate earnings and layoffs sweeping...
Engadget
Amazon is shutting down the AmazonSmile charity program in February
Amazon plans to wind down AmazonSmile, its giving program that allows buyers to donate to their favorite charities with every purchase, by February 20th, 2023. In its announcement, the e-commerce giant said "the program has not grown to create the impact that [it] had originally hoped" almost a decade after it was launched. Apparently, the program's ability to make meaningful impact was hampered by the fact that it has over 1 million eligible organizations worldwide. Donations were often spread too thin.
Your Egg Prices Could Be So High Because of Price Gouging, Farm Group Says
Cal-Maine Foods, which controls 20% of the retail egg market, reported quarterly gross profits up more than 600% in December.
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
Wall Street Is Worried About a Recession. What Happens to the Stock Market if There Isn't One?
Wall Street experts have been warning for the better part of a year that the U.S. will enter a recession in 2023. What happens to the stock market if that does — or doesn’t — happen?. Various surveys show economists see at least a 60% chance of...
US News and World Report
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
Gas prices rise in tandem with oil even as demand drops: AAA
The national average cost for a gallon of gas rose to $3.32, four cents more than last week and 17 cents more than a month ago.
U.S. labor market still tight; housing mired in recession
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to another month of solid job growth and continued labor market tightness despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool demand for workers.
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Says Twitter Has a Headcount of About 2,300
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has about 2,300 active employees, Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Saturday. CNBC on Friday reported that Twitter's full-time headcount has reduced to about 1,300 active, working employees, including fewer than 550 full-time engineers by title. About 75 of the company's 1,300 employees are on...
Comments / 0