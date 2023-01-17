Swarovski Illuminates Valentine’s Day With Glittering Collection of Hearts, Delicate Bows and More Symbols of Love

Swarovski revealed its latest collection, which is all about bold expressions of love.

The new campaign comes just in time for Valentine’s Day and features the traditional shapes and colors associated with the holiday : hearts and pink, but with an added special delicate, romantic touch. In all Swarovski stores, the jewelry pieces can be seen displayed on metallic busts.

The campaign offers rings, necklaces, earrings, watches and even phone cases. On Monday, Swarovski posted official images of the pieces on its Instagram page, placing the adorned jewelry on a model who was painted in metallic pink all over.

Other new jewelry from the Valentine’s Day campaign includes the Volta pendant ($300), a rhodium-plated pendant with a twirling pavé of bright clear crystals. The necklace, which comes to a maximum length of 29.5 inches, is inspired by a ribbon. The Volta cocktail ring ($225) is a number of bright clear crystals set in place using the chattonage technique reflecting a real bow. It has a round stone at the center.

The new collection also features the Matrix family, which includes the Matrix bracelet ($185), a rhodium-plated bracelet with a heart-shaped adornment in the center donned in baguette-cut clear crystals. Coming soon to the Swarovski site is the Volta choker ($550), an oversized statement necklace on a link chain, and the Volta necklace in a ruthenium graphite-plated black color ($195).

Swarovski continues to partner with other brands and releases special pieces in light of certain traditions and holidays. Just this month, paying homage to Austrian Empress Sissi and the Swarovski Stella family, the brand unveiled the 2023 Vienna Opera Ball Tiara . Designed by the brand’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the tiara comprises 435 crystals.

The full Valentine’s Day collection can be purchased online via swarovski.com and in stores.