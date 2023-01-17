ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, MO

KOLR10 News

Greene County Jail deputies fighting contraband

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm on contraband. “Bringing contraband into a correctional facility causes nothing but problems.” Paige Rippee said. “This is a continuous problem that we have. We just kind of wanted to bring it to light and kind of let the public know what some […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing

The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man involved in May crash near Lebanon now facing criminal charges

A Texas County man is facing criminal charges for a fatal DWI crash in Laclede County, eight months after the crash occurred. Robert Koehler, of Success, was charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing serious injuries, and careless and imprudent driving. Koehler’s attorney, on Thursday, entered a “not guilty” plea on behalf of his client.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Two law enforcement officers use CPR to save a life

Lawrence County - Mo. - Two Law enforcement officers of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saved a vehicle crash by using Narcan and CPR. The two heroes were Sgt. Brenden Richardson and Deputy Dawlton Pittman. After responding to the crash, they determined the victim was unconscious. They then removed the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation

BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATE: Three Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On James River Freeway in Springfield

UPDATE: The three victims confirmed dead in the crash are now identified. Authorities say three Texas natives, 69-year-old Sharon Farmer, 45-year-old Ukena Farmer and 61-year-old Stephen Figgins were killed. The name of the suspect in the crash has also been released. 65-year-old Steven Jordan, a Republic native, was the man...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

