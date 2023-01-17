Read full article on original website
Greene County Jail deputies fighting contraband
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is sounding the alarm on contraband. “Bringing contraband into a correctional facility causes nothing but problems.” Paige Rippee said. “This is a continuous problem that we have. We just kind of wanted to bring it to light and kind of let the public know what some […]
933kwto.com
Authorities Searching for Woman Accused of Stealing Thousands in Lottery Tickets
Detectives in Greene County are looking for a woman they believe stole close to $6,000 in lottery tickets and cigarettes from a Springfield gas station. Investigators say there were three separate burglaries that took place, with the most recent being on January 7. The two previous burglaries occurred on October...
KYTV
Victim in serious condition after shooting at a Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning at a gas station. According to Springfield police, the shooting happened at a Rapid Roberts on S. Kansas Expressway and W. Elfindale around 12:30 a.m. The person shot is in the hospital with serious...
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in attempts to smuggle items into jail
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports an increasing number of inmates attempting to smuggle items into the jail. Jailers say one inmate recently hid a gun on himself while in the jail’s booking area. Another inmate attempted to sneak in drugs by hiding them in a body cavity.
KYTV
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her accused abuser
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death raises questions about cyberbullying. “She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter. Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret. “She was in mental decline, and she felt completely hopeless,” he said. He...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Summit co-owner pleads guilty to stealing
The co-owner of Summit Restaurant and Nightclub has pleaded guilty to stealing in an agreement with prosecutors. Quentin Pierce Evans, 24, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Jan. 13, in Taney County Court to a count of Stealing of $25,000 or more, a class C felony. Evans was arrested in...
‘How much felony is that?’: Springfield man gets 9 charges in domestic assault case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was charged with nine felonies after an alleged domestic abuse rampage. Jeramie Jay Bussie, 37, was arrested by the Springfield Police Department on Jan. 13 and formally charged with: The charges are the culmination of two incidents; one that occurred the night of Dec. 23 and the other during […]
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
kjluradio.com
Texas County man involved in May crash near Lebanon now facing criminal charges
A Texas County man is facing criminal charges for a fatal DWI crash in Laclede County, eight months after the crash occurred. Robert Koehler, of Success, was charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing serious injuries, and careless and imprudent driving. Koehler’s attorney, on Thursday, entered a “not guilty” plea on behalf of his client.
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
KYTV
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
koamnewsnow.com
Two law enforcement officers use CPR to save a life
Lawrence County - Mo. - Two Law enforcement officers of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saved a vehicle crash by using Narcan and CPR. The two heroes were Sgt. Brenden Richardson and Deputy Dawlton Pittman. After responding to the crash, they determined the victim was unconscious. They then removed the...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
KYTV
Springfield Police Department asks you to register your security cameras to help officers fight crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Police department asks for your help solving crimes. The SPD Camera Location Program connects the community and officers to fight crime in your neighborhood. Police say video is one of the best ways to identify and convict criminals, and you can help by registering your door cam with the Springfield Police department. By doing this, officers will know who to contact to request footage if a crime has occurred. That information is stored in a database so officers can quickly request footage from the home or business owner. The program does not allow officers to “tap in” to your door cam and use it for surveillance.
Buffalo police chief on leave during personnel investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. – The Buffalo police chief is on paid administrative leave during an internal personnel investigation. Chief Chris Twitchell was put on leave at the last board meeting on Jan. 9. No other officers are involved in the investigation and Buffalo’s mayor was unavailable for comment. The Buffalo city attorney is handling the investigation […]
KYTV
Man injured when hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand when the truck hit him after driving through...
MSU professor charged with 2016 murder of former professor gets another trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield Police say the man who was stabbed to death in the 600 block of E. University Wednesday was Marc F. Cooper, 66 and that Edward M. Gutting has been charged with murder.
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam, woman speaks out after getting a call
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scam involving its office. “He was so intimidating and believable,” said Melissa Hilton, a woman who received one of the calls. Hilton lives in Laclede County. She was at a conference this week...
933kwto.com
UPDATE: Three Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On James River Freeway in Springfield
UPDATE: The three victims confirmed dead in the crash are now identified. Authorities say three Texas natives, 69-year-old Sharon Farmer, 45-year-old Ukena Farmer and 61-year-old Stephen Figgins were killed. The name of the suspect in the crash has also been released. 65-year-old Steven Jordan, a Republic native, was the man...
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
