Tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Championships March 4-5 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are currently on sale at mgoblue.com. Freshman Jesse Mendez entered the Top 10 in the Intermat rankings Jan. 16 and two days later he was named an Ohio State Black Shirt (1/18/23), the 13th Buckeye to be so honored. Following a vote of the other Buckeye Black Shirts and coaches, Mendez now will have the honor of wearing black at the Jennings Center. For more on the honor see the last two pages of these notes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO