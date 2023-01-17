Read full article on original website
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possibleThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Iowa in Top-10 Matchup on Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State women’s basketball team (19-0, 8-0 B1G) hosts No. 10/9 Iowa (15-4, 7-1 B1G) on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 in a 7 p.m. tip. Monday’s game is Buckeye Club appreciation night and 614 night. The first...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7/8 Buckeyes Drop Game at Wisconsin, 4-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7/8 Ohio State men’s hockey team fell at Wisconsin, 4-0, Friday in a Big Ten game. After a scoreless first, the Badgers scored the only goal of the second. Wisconsin pushed the lead to two almost midway through the third and then added two goals on a major power play for the final.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Buckeyes Dominates No. 23 Maryland, 38-6
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 7 Ohio State (9-1, 3-0) turned in a dominate effort Friday in College Park, Maryland by downing the No. 23 Terrapins (8-2, 0-2) 38-6 to improve 3-0 in Big Ten Conference competition. The Buckeyes started off quick with a Sammy Sasso win at 149 by...
saturdaytradition.com
Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State
Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Downs St. Cloud State, 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team took game one of its series at St. Cloud State with a 6-2 win Friday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Graduate forward Paetyn Levis recorded her second multi-goal performance in as many games for the Buckeyes (21-2-2, 16-2-1 WCHA) and nine players earned a point in the contest to help Ohio State past the Huskies (13-13-0, 6-13-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Iowa Saturday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will host Iowa on Saturday afternoon in its lone home game in the middle...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Buckeyes Travel to Navy Open Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 7 Ohio State men’s gymnastics team travels to the Navy Open on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Halsey Fieldhouse. The meet will be streamed live on the Ohio State men’s gymnastics official Facebook page. Ohio State opened the 2023 season last...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to Ann Arbor for Simmons-Harvey Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State track & field team travels to Ann Arbor for the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Saturday for the second meet of the indoor season. The Buckeyes will face Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue. Track and field events are both scheduled to begin at 11 a.m....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Improves to 19-0 with an 84-54 Win Against Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0 B1G) beat Northwestern (6-12, 0-8 B1G) by an 84-54 mark on Thursday evening on global engagement night. Ohio State opened scoring and used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to build a 19-9 lead after 10 minutes. The Buckeyes built a 38-24 lead going into the locker room for halftime. Ohio State used a 27-15 third quarter to increase the lead to 65-39. The Buckeyes completed the season sweep of the Wildcats by winning the fourth quarter and capping scoring at 84-54.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann’s Team Needs an Identity, C.J. Stroud is QB1 for the NFL Draft and Ohio State Will Be Loaded Next Season
Ohio State women’s basketball just keeps on winning. I like that about this team. UHHH, CHRIS? Before Ohio State men's basketball began its streak of five-consecutive losses, the Buckeyes were the No. 1 team in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. That was pretty good! But now, after a 40% shooting performance against Minnesota and back-to-back sub-40% performances at Rutgers and Nebraska, Chris Holtmann's squad has fallen to No. 11 in that same category. Yikes!
ocj.com
Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef
A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
landgrantholyland.com
Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5) lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, extending the Buckeyes losing streak to five games. The Buckeyes were slow to start, scoring just nine points through the first 12 minutes and trailing 12-9 heading into the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7/8 Buckeyes Set for Series Against Badgers
Gameday Links (video, stats) Preview Video (Rohlik & Leslie) The No. 7/8-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to Madison, Wis., for a two-game series with Wisconsin this weekend. The teams will meet at 8 p.m. ET Friday and Saturday in the Kohl Center. Bally Sports Wisconsin (Friday) and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Buckeyes Travel to No. 23 Maryland Friday
Tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Championships March 4-5 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are currently on sale at mgoblue.com. Freshman Jesse Mendez entered the Top 10 in the Intermat rankings Jan. 16 and two days later he was named an Ohio State Black Shirt (1/18/23), the 13th Buckeye to be so honored. Following a vote of the other Buckeye Black Shirts and coaches, Mendez now will have the honor of wearing black at the Jennings Center. For more on the honor see the last two pages of these notes.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Comes Up Short at Nebraska 63-60
LINCOLN, Neb. – Sean McNeil’s three-pointer at the buzzer rattled-out and Ohio State fell on the road Wednesday night to Nebraska, 63-60. The Buckeyes are now 10-8 on the year and 2-6 in Big Ten play. Brice Sensabaugh led the way again, finishing the evening with 18 points....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Meet St. Cloud State Next
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State makes the trip to St. Cloud, Minn. this weekend as the No. 1 Buckeyes (20-2-2, 15-2-1 WCHA) meet St. Cloud State (13-12-0, 6-12-0 WCHA) Jan. 20-21 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. ET Friday and 3 p.m. ET Saturday. Both games can be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required).
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State to Visit Five-star 2024 Quarterback Jadyn Davis on Friday, Four-star 2024 Cornerback Aaron Butler Puts OSU in His Top 13
With the lifting of the dead period last Friday, Ohio State’s coaches have been all over the country visiting various prospects from several classes. But one of the biggest visits the staff will take will come Friday, as Ryan Day, quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will visit 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, per a report from 247Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Basketball's Performance
Ohio State's men's basketball program is heading in the wrong direction. The Buckeyes fell to Nebraska on Wednesday night, losing their fifth straight game under head coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State entered the 2022-23 season with relatively high expectations, but right now, the Buckeyes ...
Larry Johnson gets busy on recruiting trail, looking to restock Ohio State’s defensive line in 2024: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has been busy on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, taking advantage of a contact period in January. Coaches have headed out to see players and this weekend some players will be on campus for visits. Everyone on the coaching staff has been busy, but few have done more than defensive line coach Larry Johnson in terms of officially making prospects official targets.
