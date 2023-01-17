COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alex Quach was named the B1G Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Sam Campbell earned Freshman of the Week honors, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Quach was instrumental in No. 13 Ohio State’s upset victory over No. 2 Texas and victory over No. 14 Alabama in a double dual meet last weekend. Quach picked up his first win of the weekend in the 100 IM with a time of 48.23. He also placed first in the 100 back with an NCAA B standard time of 46.88 and in the 100 fly with an NCAA B cut time of 46.34. Quach was also on the first place 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, 400 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO