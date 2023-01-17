Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar and University Baptist Church not to be torn down, saved by University Area Commission voteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Improves to 19-0 with an 84-54 Win Against Northwestern
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State Buckeyes (19-0, 8-0 B1G) beat Northwestern (6-12, 0-8 B1G) by an 84-54 mark on Thursday evening on global engagement night. Ohio State opened scoring and used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to build a 19-9 lead after 10 minutes. The Buckeyes built a 38-24 lead going into the locker room for halftime. Ohio State used a 27-15 third quarter to increase the lead to 65-39. The Buckeyes completed the season sweep of the Wildcats by winning the fourth quarter and capping scoring at 84-54.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7/8 Buckeyes Set for Series Against Badgers
Gameday Links (video, stats) Preview Video (Rohlik & Leslie) The No. 7/8-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to Madison, Wis., for a two-game series with Wisconsin this weekend. The teams will meet at 8 p.m. ET Friday and Saturday in the Kohl Center. Bally Sports Wisconsin (Friday) and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Roll Past Cleveland State and Toledo, Start Season 4-0
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State showed its might again, sweeping in-state competitors Cleveland State and Toledo on Thursday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Buckeyes are now 4-0 on the young season. A combination of Buckeyes including Justin Boulais, James Trotter, and JJ Tracy had...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Quach, Campbell Claim B1G Weekly Awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alex Quach was named the B1G Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Sam Campbell earned Freshman of the Week honors, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Quach was instrumental in No. 13 Ohio State’s upset victory over No. 2 Texas and victory over No. 14 Alabama in a double dual meet last weekend. Quach picked up his first win of the weekend in the 100 IM with a time of 48.23. He also placed first in the 100 back with an NCAA B standard time of 46.88 and in the 100 fly with an NCAA B cut time of 46.34. Quach was also on the first place 200 medley relay, 400 free relay, 400 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Bereznyak Recognized as B1G Athlete of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After picking up a combined five wins last weekend, sophomore Shelly Bereznyak of the No. 17 Ohio State women’s tennis team has been named Big Ten Athlete of the Week. A native of Bat Yam, Israel, Bereznyak was 3-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Comes Up Short at Nebraska 63-60
LINCOLN, Neb. – Sean McNeil’s three-pointer at the buzzer rattled-out and Ohio State fell on the road Wednesday night to Nebraska, 63-60. The Buckeyes are now 10-8 on the year and 2-6 in Big Ten play. Brice Sensabaugh led the way again, finishing the evening with 18 points....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 1 Buckeyes Meet St. Cloud State Next
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State makes the trip to St. Cloud, Minn. this weekend as the No. 1 Buckeyes (20-2-2, 15-2-1 WCHA) meet St. Cloud State (13-12-0, 6-12-0 WCHA) Jan. 20-21 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. ET Friday and 3 p.m. ET Saturday. Both games can be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Nebraska for Lone Meeting with Huskers This Year
Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, Neb. TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is in the middle of a stretch...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Host Maryville, Missouri S&T
Game Notes: Ohio State | Maryville | Missouri S&T | MIVA. Season Stats: Ohio State | Maryville | Missouri S&T | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 14 Ohio State (2-2) to the Covelli Center this weekend to play host to Maryville (1-0) Friday and Missouri S&T (1-2) Saturday. Both matches start at 7 p.m. with B1G+ streaming the action live.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
CSU and Toledo Next on Tap for No. 2 Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 2 ranked Ohio State will continue its opening homestand on Thursday when it hosts a pair of in-state foes in Cleveland State and Toledo. First serve against Cleveland State will be at noon while the Toledo match will start at 5 p.m. Both matches will take place inside the beautiful Ty Tucker Tennis Center.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maltais Named Nominee for 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award Nominee
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State graduate forward Emma Maltais has been named a nominee for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award, the Hockey Humanitarian Foundation announced Wednesday. Maltais is one of 15 student-athletes across men’s and women’s hockey who were selected to the list of nominees. The award,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Northwestern Thursday for Global Engagement Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2/2 Ohio State women’s basketball team (18-0, 7-0 B1G) hosts Northwestern (6-11, 0-7 B1G) on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET for Global Engagement Night. The game will be broadcast live on BTN. There will also be a youth girls basketball game at halftime and a post-game meet and greet with the team in the North Dining area next to the team shop.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Spring Game, Presented by Union Home Mortgage, April 15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The date for the 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, has been set for Saturday, April 15 at 12 noon in Ohio Stadium. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix. General admission prices are $7, plus there will be a limited number of reserved seating options available at $15 and $30. Service charges may apply. Parking is free.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Freshman Mendez Earns his Black Shirt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Freshman Jesse Mendez is the 12th Buckeye all-time and the ninth on the 2022-23 roster to earn Black Shirt status, Tom Ryan, head coach of the Ohio State wrestling Buckeyes, announced Wednesday. Mendez, a 133-pounder from Crown Point, Indiana., is 8-1 this season, which includes a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Inaugural Season in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium Set For Buckeye Lacrosse Programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This spring, the Ohio State men’s and women’s lacrosse programs are set to play their first seasons in the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. The new home for Buckeye lacrosse features 360-degree vantage points, a state-of-the-art heated turf, a first-class training room, and more. “Our...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Jan. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Classes have resumed, and winter sports are in full swing. The Ohio State Spirit Squads competed at nationals last week and their top-5 finishes highlight this week’s large group of Buckeye Spotlights. Throughout the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Ohio State Athletics continues to celebrate...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Return To Action With a Pair of Matches at No. 1 TCU
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State rifle returned to action over Dr. Martin Luther King Weekend with a pair of matches against No. 1 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, the Buckeyes fired a team score of 4672 (TCU 4750) and were led by Viktor Kiss and Derek Keiser who had aggregate scores of 1176 and 1173, respectively.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik and Leslie Preview Wisconsin Series
The No. 7/8-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team heads to Madison, Wis., for a two-game series with Wisconsin this weekend. The teams will meet at 8 p.m. ET Friday and Saturday in the Kohl Center. Bally Sports Wisconsin (Friday) and Wisconsin Extra (Saturday) will televise the game and Bally Sports Great Lakes will carry the broadcast. The games will be streamed through Big Ten Plus and can be heard on Ohio State Radio. Live statistics will be available.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Swimming & Diving Claims Three Straight Big Ten Titles
The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving program has continued its tradition of excellence, claiming three straight Big Ten titles. The Buckeyes are second in the Big Ten in team championships with eight total; the team won five straight from 1982-86, before its most recent streak (2020-22). In 2022,...
Comments / 0