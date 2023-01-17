ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

9 Kearns Lane: John Kochanski of Adams to Dana E. Labbee and Martha E. Labbee, $22,000 on 01/04/2023. 29 Powers Street: Glen A. Germanowski and Dorothy D. Germanowski of Adams to Royal Realty Holdings LLC, $120,000 on 01/06/2023. Becket. 80 Beaver Brook Road: Savan Prum of Becket to Michael Tosch...
PITTSFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Nicole Bercume Steers Her Father’s Company into a Bright Future

When Ron Bercume passed away in 2021, his daughter, Nicole Bercume, said there was never a doubt that she would pick up the mantle of leadership in Bercume Builders, the company he started almost 40 years ago. But it was a winding road that brought Nicole to that point, along...
HADLEY, MA
WUPE

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Truss maker eyes former Leoni Wire space in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The former 152,000 square-foot Leoni Wire location on 301 Griffith Rd. remains vacant after the German manufacturer suddenly shuttered their services in February 2021. Now, a truss maker is in consideration to open their business at the former Leoni Wire location. Leoni Wire is a global provider...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Tenpin Alley Coming to Former Imperial Bowl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When one door closes another one opens as the saying goes, and this is the case for Pittsfield's last candlepin bowling alley, Imperial Bowl. Robert Ireland took over what was Imperial Lanes on Lyman Street around 1970 after returning home from Vietnam. Ireland and his business...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Adams Officials Conflicted on Future of Coal and Grain Building

ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen and town staff are conflicted on what to do with the coal and grain building off Columbia Street that will need significant funding for restoration. Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin came before the board on Wednesday to discuss the cost associated with...
ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials meet to discuss next steps for MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the next steps for MGM Springfield on Friday. “It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We are moving forward now,” Sarno explained. It was a good sign from Sarno following...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge

Gretchen Hoeltzel, 56, of West Stockbridge passed away on December 13, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center with her husband and mother by her side. Born in Elkhart, Indiana, on July 2, 1966, she was the daughter of Rudolph L. and Mary Ball Hoeltzel. She grew up in Indiana and Westport, Conn. and graduated with honors from the University of Massachusetts.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
willistonian.org

Easthampton Diner Serves Local Community with a Smile

Now that we’re halfway through the year, many students like to eat out and change up their meal plans, and the Easthampton Diner provides a great place to bring the community together. The restaurant has been around for 22 years at 117 Union Street, and it supports of a...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

