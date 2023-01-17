Greenville Technical College (GTC) has been ranked #97 out of the top 200 online learning colleges in the nation. The list is compiled by Newsweek and global data firm Statista Inc. based on a survey of online learners and research into institutions providing online education. Those named to the list were awarded five stars if their aggregate score value was above the median score of all awarded institutions and four stars if that score fell below.

