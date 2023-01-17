Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Hotel Hartness To Host On-Site Career Fair On January 23
Hotel Hartness is pleased to announce an additional career fair. The hotel is managed by Hay Creek Hotels and situated within the award-winning Hartness community. It will offer an idyllic retreat in proximity to downtown and GSP Airport and boast the fine-dining restaurant Patterson Kitchen + Bar, the intimate Captain bar, the full-service Spa H, and over 16,000 square feet of dedicated space for meetings and events. Hotel Hartness is set to open in March 2023 and bring over 100 jobs to Greenville.
gsabizwire.com
Synergy Comp Receives License to Write in South Carolina
Synergy Comp Insurance Company, a premier workers’ compensation insurer headquartered in Sharon, PA, has just announced their license to write business in South Carolina. Synergy’s value proposition is simple and has been proven with hundreds of employers: Making workplaces safer, which helps companies reduce costs and increase profitability.
gsabizwire.com
Patent Attorney Robert Merting joins Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm
Kim, Lahey & Killough Law Firm is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Merting as an attorney in the firm’s Greenville, SC, office. Mr. Merting’s primary focus will be the firm’s intellectual property practice, corporate law, and regulatory compliance. He will also provide legal services directed to patent application preparation, contract and licenses, trademarks, non-disclosure agreements, and litigation.
gsabizwire.com
Newsweek names Greenville Technical College to 2023 List of America’s Top Online Colleges
Greenville Technical College (GTC) has been ranked #97 out of the top 200 online learning colleges in the nation. The list is compiled by Newsweek and global data firm Statista Inc. based on a survey of online learners and research into institutions providing online education. Those named to the list were awarded five stars if their aggregate score value was above the median score of all awarded institutions and four stars if that score fell below.
gsabizwire.com
Ravenel Curry pledges $10 million gift for Furman’s Timmons Arena renovation
Businessman and philanthropist Ravenel B. Curry III has pledged $10 million to Furman University for renovations to Timmons Arena, home to the Paladins’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. The gift is the largest in Furman Athletics history and will be the cornerstone of a $40 million project, funded primarily by donations, to make Timmons a premier venue among mid-major universities in the nation.
