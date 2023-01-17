DURHAM – Tech layoffs are mounting across the United States—and the Triangle is getting caught up in the job rollbacks. Google announced on Friday that it would cut 12,000 jobs. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers. Both tech giants have a large presence in North Carolina. And just this week, Wilmington-based financial services firm nCino also announced job cuts, with about 7% of its workforce affected.

23 HOURS AGO