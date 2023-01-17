Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Herro, Heat turn back Pelicans
Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, and Kyle Lowry scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter, leading the
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
James Bradberry reflects on his interception vs. his former team
“It was a really good feeling. Probably say Top 5 moment of my career right now,” he said after the game. “I’ve been studying film and saw a play I recognized, I knew it was a quick in so I just jumped the route.”
Comments / 0