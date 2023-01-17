ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

traveltomorrow.com

Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand

With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
Flying Magazine

Vertical Aerospace Receives Preorder for 25 VX4 eVTOL aircraft

Vertical Aerospace said it received a preorder for 25 of its planned VX4 eVTOL aircraft. [Credit: Vertical Aerospace]. Vertical Aerospace [NYSE: EVTL] said the Japanese trading and investment company Marubeni Corp. paid to reserve 25 delivery slots for Vertical’s planned production of VX4 eVTOL aircraft. The transaction makes Marubeni the first customer in Asia to make a pre-delivery payment, Vertical said.
Flying Magazine

ZeroAvia Tests Dornier 228 with Hydrogen-Electric Engine

ZeroAvia's first flight of a 19-seat Dornier 228 retrofitted with ZeroAvia's ZA-600 hydrogen-electric engine. [Courtesy: ZeroAvia]. A 19-seat Dornier 228 soared over Cotswold Airport (GBA) in Gloucestershire, UK for 10 minutes Thursday, and in doing so became the largest aircraft to be powered by a hydrogen-electric engine, according to hydrogen-electric aircraft manufacturer ZeroAvia.
msn.com

15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade

The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13

(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
MotorTrend Magazine

Ukraine Reclassifies U.S. Tanks as "Recreational Vehicles" to Skirt Restrictions

As the war in Ukraine rages on, the country has reached out to western governments—including the United States—for support. If you have been following news on the conflict, you know that those requests for materiél and money has led to intense debate. Many U.S. politicians want to help Ukraine, but are feeling iffy about sending them tanks and other stronger weapons systems out of fear of escalating what has become, essentially, a proxy war with Russia, a geopolitical foe.
Interesting Engineering

B-1B is Bad to the Bone

The B-1B's blended wing/body configuration, variable-geometry wings, and General Electric F101-GE-102 turbofan afterburning engines all work together to provide long range, maneuverability, and high speed while also improving survivability. When combined with its large payload, excellent radar targeting system, long loiter time, and survivability, the B-1B is an essential component...
CBS Detroit

GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, Flint to get new engine

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs.Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles, the company said Friday.The investments won't create any new jobs, but they will preserve about 2,400 hourly and salaried positions positions at the four sites, the company said.The investments "provide job security...
FLINT, MI

