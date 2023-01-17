Read full article on original website
Related
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
traveltomorrow.com
Airlines resurrect ancient jumbo jets to meet business class demand
With air travel coming gradually back to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are racing to provide enough seats in the sky, especially for premium tickets on international flights enjoying a stronger-than-expected rebound. 1. Business class demand. German Lufthansa is now bringing back ten of its Airbus A340 jets to fulfill the demand...
Flying Magazine
Vertical Aerospace Receives Preorder for 25 VX4 eVTOL aircraft
Vertical Aerospace said it received a preorder for 25 of its planned VX4 eVTOL aircraft. [Credit: Vertical Aerospace]. Vertical Aerospace [NYSE: EVTL] said the Japanese trading and investment company Marubeni Corp. paid to reserve 25 delivery slots for Vertical’s planned production of VX4 eVTOL aircraft. The transaction makes Marubeni the first customer in Asia to make a pre-delivery payment, Vertical said.
Flying Magazine
ZeroAvia Tests Dornier 228 with Hydrogen-Electric Engine
ZeroAvia's first flight of a 19-seat Dornier 228 retrofitted with ZeroAvia's ZA-600 hydrogen-electric engine. [Courtesy: ZeroAvia]. A 19-seat Dornier 228 soared over Cotswold Airport (GBA) in Gloucestershire, UK for 10 minutes Thursday, and in doing so became the largest aircraft to be powered by a hydrogen-electric engine, according to hydrogen-electric aircraft manufacturer ZeroAvia.
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
msn.com
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
World’s Largest Aircraft in History Just Set a Major Record
The world’s largest aircraft recently set a major record after it completed its historic test flight above California’s Mojave Desert. The aircraft, also known as the Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane, or ‘Roc’, left Mojave Air and Space Port and landed at the same take-off location six hours later at 5:51 p.m. local time.
DARPA’s New X-Plane Aims To Maneuver With Nothing But Bursts Of Air
DARPABeing able to eliminate traditional moving control surfaces could fundamentally change how planes, especially stealthy ones, are designed.
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Mexico's Pemex destroyed resources worth $342 million from two top fields
MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex illegally burnt off hydrocarbon resources worth more than $342 million in the three years up to August 2022 at two of its most important new fields, internal documents from the country's oil regulator showed.
Mexican president defends bid to move cargo from longstanding hub to new airport
MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his plan to move all cargo flights from the capital's principal airport to a new site on the outskirts of town Thursday after a draft proposal to do such was made public earlier this week.
Russia Desperate for Iran, North Korea Help With Missiles, Drones: U.S.
Reports indicate that Moscow is reaching out to sympathetic foreign nations to bolster supply of key weapons systems used in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Russia's Central Bank Sold $47 Million Worth of Chinese Yuan on Jan. 13
(Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that it sold almost $47 million worth of Chinese yuan on January 13 to buy roubles, as it began to make up for the budget shortfall from falling oil and gas revenues by intervening on forex markets. The finance ministry and central...
MotorTrend Magazine
Ukraine Reclassifies U.S. Tanks as "Recreational Vehicles" to Skirt Restrictions
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the country has reached out to western governments—including the United States—for support. If you have been following news on the conflict, you know that those requests for materiél and money has led to intense debate. Many U.S. politicians want to help Ukraine, but are feeling iffy about sending them tanks and other stronger weapons systems out of fear of escalating what has become, essentially, a proxy war with Russia, a geopolitical foe.
B-1B is Bad to the Bone
The B-1B's blended wing/body configuration, variable-geometry wings, and General Electric F101-GE-102 turbofan afterburning engines all work together to provide long range, maneuverability, and high speed while also improving survivability. When combined with its large payload, excellent radar targeting system, long loiter time, and survivability, the B-1B is an essential component...
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, Flint to get new engine
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs.Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, some to make V8 engine components as well as parts for future electric vehicles, the company said Friday.The investments won't create any new jobs, but they will preserve about 2,400 hourly and salaried positions positions at the four sites, the company said.The investments "provide job security...
Comments / 0