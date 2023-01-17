NFL Playoffs Bracket 2023: Divisional Round TV schedule, start times, seeds, dates for every AFC & NFC game

Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Mattress Mack Places $2 Million Bet on Cowboys-49ers Game
With a Texas-based team in the mix, the well-known bettor is back with another hefty play.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
During this Friday's episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe unveiled his prediction for the Cowboys-49ers game set for this Sunday. Sharpe has the 49ers winning 23-20 and punching their ticket to the NFC Championship Game. While both sides are pretty even, Sharpe gives the 49ers' skill ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win
49ers? Dallas Cowboys? One of those teams is going to move on to have a chance to play into the Super Bowl. Here’s who the experts think it’ll be. This one could be the game of the weekend. If you believe the lines, it’s the game that is anticipated to be closest, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as a three-to-four-point favorite over the Dallas Cowboys with most sportsbooks throughout the week.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NFL playoff game
Someone's streak must end on Saturday. Two of the NFL's hottest teams enter an AFC divisional matchup this weekend, when Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Jaguars got hot at the right time and have remained that way....
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan
Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. After starting out with an offensive quality control coach position in 2004 in Tampa Bay, Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers in 2017. In his six years at the helm, the 49ers made the postseason three times, made the divisional playoff round […] The post Kyle Shanahan’s wife Mandy Shanahan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
Mike McCarthy’s wife Jessica Kress
Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The former NFL Coach of the Year and Super Bowl winner, he had an illustrious career with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2018. After a small hiatus from the NFL, he took over the job in Dallas, coaching the Cowboys since 2020. Now, with a 12-5 season behind them and a win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason, coach McCarthy and his Cowboys await the Philadelphia 49ers in the next round. McCarthy could not have achieved such a successful tenure in the NFL without a great support system at home. In this article, we’ll take a look at Mike McCarthy’s wife, Jessica Kress.
NBC Sports
Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
Cowboys Rule Out 1 Player For Game vs. 49ers
The Cowboys have released their final injury report for this Sunday's playoff game against the 49ers. Unsurprisingly, left tackle Jason Peters has been ruled out. Peters suffered a hip injury against the Buccaneers on Monday night. He did not return to the game. With Peters officially ...
Jerry Rice would love to catch passes from Brock Purdy
49ers legend Jerry Rice joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Friday to break down why he would love to catch passes from rookie QB Brock Purdy.
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Comments / 0