Asheville, NC

JamBase

Safety In Numbers: A Look Back At Umphrey’s McGee’s 25 Years Of Live Performances

On January 21, 1998, four friends played a concert at Bridget McGuire’s Filling Station in South Bend, Indiana near the campus of the University Of Notre Dame where the four musicians attended college. The quartet called themselves Umphrey’s McGee and tonight, the band will celebrate 25 years since that fateful performance tonight in front of thousands of fans at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
PORT CHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented

(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
DC News Now

Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Journal Inquirer

4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour

A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
HARTFORD, CT
Inside Nova

Uber driver carjacked in Dale City

A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
DALE CITY, VA
WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

