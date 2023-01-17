Read full article on original website
JamBase
Safety In Numbers: A Look Back At Umphrey’s McGee’s 25 Years Of Live Performances
On January 21, 1998, four friends played a concert at Bridget McGuire’s Filling Station in South Bend, Indiana near the campus of the University Of Notre Dame where the four musicians attended college. The quartet called themselves Umphrey’s McGee and tonight, the band will celebrate 25 years since that fateful performance tonight in front of thousands of fans at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.
JamBase
Charm City Bluegrass Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup Including Infamous Stringdusters, Cris Jacobs & More
Charm City Bluegrass Festival returns in May for its 10th year celebrating bluegrass and roots music in Baltimore. The Infamous Stringdusters, Cris Jacobs and The Steel Wheels are among those slated to perform at the two-day event hosted at Union Craft Brewing’s Union Collective location on May 5 and 6.
iheart.com
Two Toddlers Die in Fire, Gas Prices Steady in WNC, Reparations Documented
(Rutherford County, NC) -- Details behind a tragic fire are being investigated in Rutherford County. It was last Friday morning when flames swept through a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway. A two- and three-year-old died as a result from injuries in the fire. Investigators say they believe the blaze started in the living room, but the cause is unknown.
Virginia's 1st case of bird flu confirmed: what you need to know
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) confirmed the Commonwealth’s first case of bird flu, a serious threat to poultry owners and farming operations.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
Missing Dad Was Brutally Stabbed, Left For Dead In Drug Deal Gone Bad: Prince William PD
A drug deal gone wrong led to the brutal stabbing death of a Virginia dad whose blood-stained car was ditched in Prince William County, and his body in Prince George's County, MD. Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy are believed to have stabbed Jose Abelino Guerrero...
Martha Stewart's Latest Adventure: Katonah Celeb Stops By Popular Hot Dog Eatery
Northern Westchester's own Martha Stewart stopped by a restaurant in the region known for its foot-long hot dogs.The businesswoman and resident of Katonah visited Connecticut to stop by Frankie's Family Restaurant in the city of Waterbury. Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart!!Posted by Frankies F…
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour
A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
Inside Nova
Uber driver carjacked in Dale City
A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Arrested In Georgia, Police Say
The man accused of killing a MTA bus driver back in October 2022 has been found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities say. Leon Hill was located by detectives in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being accused of killing 40-year-old Elaine Jackson on Oct. 18, 2022, according to Baltimore police.
Man Convicted Of Murdering Former Roommate In Front Of Women, Infant In Montgomery County
A man who forced his way into his former Montgomery County home in 2021 may spend life living behind bars after he was found guilty of murdering 39-year-old James Beverly in front of his family in Silver Spring, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced. Tremayne Dorsey, 44, was convicted...
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
One Dead, One Hospitalized In Head-On Montgomery County Crash
One person was killed and a second hospitalized in a head-on crash in Montgomery County on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to officials.The driver of a black Honda was traveling west on Muncaster Mill Road when he crossed over into the opposite lane and crashed into a Ford Escape that was driving east a…
Wbaltv.com
Man, woman sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized, piece stolen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police on Friday released photos of a man and woman wanted in connection withvandalizing and defacing a Harriet Tubman statue. | VIDEO ABOVE: Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen in Annapolis. WBAL-TV 11 News reported late last month that someone on Dec. 17...
