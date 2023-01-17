Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
France has laid down the law on sustainability: What does it mean for fashion?
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion industry is moving from self-regulation and non-legally binding...
voguebusiness.com
Why beauty brands are betting on collectibles
To receive the Vogue Business China Edit, sign up here. Chinese consumers’ thirst for collectible figures shows no sign of abating. Hoping to tap this audience segment, beauty brands are testing the waters by collaborating with popular collectibles.
voguebusiness.com
Tarte’s Dubai backlash: Are influencer trips ‘tone deaf’ in 2023?
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. On Wednesday, US-based cosmetics brand Tarte flew 50 beauty influencers and their plus-ones to Dubai for an extravagant three-day trip. As content poured in across TikTok from stars like Alix Earle, Monet McMichael and Meredith Duxbury, backlash bubbled up. Is the midst of a cost-of-living crisis the best time to flaunt a lavish vacation?
Comments / 0