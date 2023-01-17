Read full article on original website
Related
Unearthing the Myotragus Dorothea Enduro and DH Bikes
The Dorothea Myotragus Enduro and DH Bikes utilize Roger Pisa's OLS Suspension Platform; a Virtual High-Pivot Twin-Link design that delivers an almost straight-line 100% rearward axle path. The DH Bike's rear-center length grows by a whopping 57mm!
Bikerumor
Stages adds dual-sided Factory Install power meters on your own Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 cranks
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Following their complete Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100 crankset additions announced last year and Left side-only Factory Installs in December, now you can send in your own Shimano Dura-Ace cranksets to have a Stages Cycling power meter added to both sides, or just the right (drive) side arm.
Bikerumor
Review: SRAM XPLR gravel group, from Fork to Wheels to Drivetrain
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. If we’re being honest, SRAM’s foray into gravel bike drivetrains has been a bit confusing. Starting with a hydraulic “clutch” on all of their eTap AXS road bike derailleurs, introducing “Force Wide” to accommodate gravel’s larger tires, and an assortment of derailleurs that almost required a diagram to find compatible cassettes, it was enough to make you look away.
Bikerumor
New Belgium Fat Tire Ale goes blonde(r) with new formula
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Introduced in 1991, New Belgium Brewing’s popular Fat Tire Ale was one of the first mainstream craft beers, leading out the deluge of options available today. In 2020, Fat Tire became America’s first certified carbon-neutral beer, giving many cyclists’ favorite post-ride refreshment an eco-friendly boost.
Bikerumor
UltraCyclist Jack Thompson Rides a Record 52 Everests in a Year, Climbing over 1,000,000 vertical meters!
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Looking for some inspiration to hit your cycling goal for 2023? Well, maybe the story of UltraCyclist Jack Thompson being the first cyclist to ride one million meters of vertical elevation in a calendar year will help.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
Bikerumor
Podcast #074 – Chasing Watts build a better group ride app
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. A while back, I thought it would be cool if there were an app that made it easy to find a group ride anywhere in the world. I spent days (which turned into weeks) storyboarding my idea.
Bikerumor
Cassette & Co Offers Stylish Lifestyle Apparel for the Bicyclist
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Found in Orange County, California, Cassette & Co. introduces their fun and “seriously unserious” line of lifestyle apparel. Cassette & Co. is part of Cassette Creative, a company that helps create, and manage brand assets and marketing for businesses in the bike industry.
Comments / 0