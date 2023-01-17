Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Residents Spent Christmas Cash at Casinos, Not Malls
The 2022 Christmas shopping season was even worst than first thought, according to figures released by the U.S. Commerce Department. Retail stores, restaurants, and even popular online shopping venues saw disappointing sales across the country in November and December. The Commerce Department was expecting a decline of 0.8 percent, but...
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million scratch ticket winner plans to pay off mortgage
The man who claimed $1 million from a scratch ticket will be putting his money towards taking care of business — he’s looking at a paid-off mortgage and a new car. Michael Vallante of Dracut won $1 million from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Mayhem” scratch ticket game. “$4,000,000 Mayhem” tickets are $10 each.
legalsportsreport.com
Only One MA Sports Betting Application Short Of Unanimous Approval
All but one applicant for a standalone online MA sports betting license received unanimous approval Thursday from state regulators. Betr was the exception, as Commissioner Eileen O’Brien voted against awarding a Massachusetts sports betting license because of responsible gaming concerns over co-founder Jake Paul’s involvement in the company. Betr still passed, 4-1.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
WOW: 120 Celebrities Born in MA…Were Any Born in Your Town? (photos)
Massachusetts has a rich history, and diverse culture and is an ideal place for a romantic getaway, family vacation, or even a permanent residence. Many folks who either live in or visit Massachusetts can agree that those characteristics and attractions of our state are more than ideal. Many Big-Name Celebrities...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $3 million Mega Millions prize won
There were multiple large lottery wins in Massachusetts on Tuesday, including a $3 million Mega Millions prize won during Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning $3 million ticket was sold in Lakeville from a store called Savas Liquors. In Massachusetts, there were six total Mega Millions prizes worth $600 or more awarded Tuesday.
The Top 5 Things People Hate About Living In MA
Let's face it: We're not living in a perfect world these days and Bay State residents can reaffirm that being a Massachusetts resident has it's ups and downs in more ways than one. We compiled the top 5 reasons as to what irks those from the beautiful Berkshires to the capital city of Boston:
country1025.com
This Was Just Named THE Most Underrated Attraction in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has no shortage of underrated attractions – the original Dunkin’ location, that orange t-rex on 1A, I think the Basketball Hall of Fame is still open – BUT only one Bay State attraction can win the coveted title of THE Most Underrated Attraction in the state and Prevention.com has named it… as well as the most underrated attraction in every US state.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – January 19, 2023
Anglers by nature are optimists, but these conditions are testing the mettle of even the most eternally hopeful. Shop conversations continue to be less about what’s biting and more about the upcoming weather forecast as anglers yearn for any signs of a cold snap!. Massachusetts Fishing Report. It’s not...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
BBB: Fake parking tickets happening in Massachusetts
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a new scheme happening in Massachusetts.
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 Mass Cash prize won Monday
There was a $100,000 Mass Cash prize won during Monday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased from the Cabot Convenience store in Beverly. Mass Cash drawings occur daily at 9 p.m., and tickets to play are $1. A player must choose five...
nbcboston.com
Healey's First Two Bills Carry $1.4 Billion Bottom Line
Saying she wants her administration to be known as one "driving economic development," growth and opportunity, Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday announced plans to put before the Legislature a $987 million "immediate needs" bond bill for housing and economic development programs. Healey also is filing a bill to authorize the...
$1 million lottery winner to use cash for anniversary trip to Greece
The winner of a $1 million lottery prize is going global with his cash, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Michael Paquette of Wilmington won his $1 million from the scratch ticket game “$10,000,000 Cash King.” Paquette purchased his ticket from E T D Food Mart in Tewksbury and claimed his prize on Jan. 10.
Three Massachusetts motels reach settlement for not paying workers timely wage
Three affiliated motels along with their managers, will pay more than $65,000 after they failed to pay their worker's timely wages and earned sick time.
mma.org
NEPPC report: Climate change likely to be costly for Mass. cities and towns
Rising temperatures related to climate change could increase average annual per capita municipal expenditures in Massachusetts by as much as 30% by the end of this century as compared to what they were over the past 30 years. This is according to a new report by Bo Zhao, a senior...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Massachusetts
Massachusetts is well-known for its wild weather. The state is no stranger to hurricanes, sweltering heat, wild storms, and fierce winter blizzards that drop seemingly endless amounts of snow in the different towns and cities of the state. A blizzard occurs when a snowstorm has sustained winds of at least 35 miles per hour and reduced visibility for as long as three hours. Although it is not typically as devastating as other extreme weather events, blizzards can also be dangerous. They can cause significant damage to life and properties. This post details all you need to know about the Great 1888 snowstorm, regarded as the biggest blizzard to ever hit the state of Massachusetts.
