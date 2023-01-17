Read full article on original website
Rhode Island air show is ‘no longer,’ Gen. Callahan says
The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will not be held this summer, or perhaps ever again.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Town-by-town totals (so far): Here’s how much snow has fallen in Mass., NH
BOSTON — A winter storm that moved into New England overnight continued to drop snow in parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday. Communities in Massachusetts’ Worcester County and Merrimack Valley saw the heaviest snowfall, according to National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals in...
newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
WBUR
After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Gov. Maura Healey may have taken the oath of office nearly two weeks ago, but today is Day One for her fellow newly elected constitutional officers. Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio (plus returning Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Treasurer Deb Goldberg) will be sworn in today.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts
There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From it's iconic Cape Cod beaches, to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts. Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
nepm.org
Grieving family members plead for Connecticut legislators to pass 'Aid in Dying' bill
Advocates of the proposed Aid in Dying bill made an emotional plea to state legislators in Hartford on Wednesday to approve the legislation, introduced 15 times in Connecticut since 1994. Jennifer Barahona, a social worker in Fairfield, was back again at the legislature this year to share her mother’s story....
nbcboston.com
Mild Midweek Ahead of Friday Snow. Here's What to Expect Where You Live
New England is enjoying a break in the weather for a couple of days that delivers a return of sunshine to the region and a response from temperatures, rising to 45 to 50 degrees for afternoon highs. But we're already eyeing a First Alert for Friday, where another system could drop snow and rain on New England.
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
WCVB
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
nepm.org
As ER waits stretch for days, Massachusetts turns to in-home care for children's mental health
It was around 2 a.m. on Oct. 24 when a mom named Carmen realized her 12-year-old daughter was in danger and needed help. Haley wasn’t in her room — or anywhere in the house. Carmen used an app on her phone to locate Haley. She was moving along a main street in their central Massachusetts community. Carmen’s mind raced to scary possibilities.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
nepm.org
Report: Child mental health care in Massachusetts still fragmented, insufficient
A new report on child mental health services in Massachusetts shows the challenges that existed before the pandemic have only gotten worse. In the report, the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans (MAHP) highlighted several longstanding problems, including a fragmented system that leads to poor coordination of care, a shrinking workforce, and not enough access to community-based urgent care when a child is in crisis.
WCVB
Snow, wintry mix making for slippery commute for some in Massachusetts, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system impacting New England is bringing a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas. Winter Weather Advisories for areas north and west of Boston continue through 6 p.m. Friday. The rain-snow line should is moving southward toward the Mass Pike, including into Boston....
