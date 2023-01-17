Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
As egg prices rise, small producers see change in demand
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Buying a dozen eggs is leading to sticker shock for many around Wisconsin as the price continues to rise. According to the latest Consumer Price Index, egg prices are up nearly 60% from this time last year. As the supply of eggs proves challenging at grocery stores, many shoppers are turning to smaller producers to source their eggs.
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
CBS 58
Local carpentry business finds temporary workshop after 'shady' renovation job
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local carpentry business has found a temporary workshop after what they call a shady renovation job. The company She Slangs Wood, which is female-owned, was born during the pandemic and has faced several hardships. That was until an area art company stepped in to help build a new future.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin scientist among growing movement to cultivate perennial grain, Kernza
Researchers and farmers have been putting their heads together, especially in the Midwest, to consider the benefits of growing perennial grains. Those are grains that grow back for more than one season. Proponents say the practice could pay off both for the farmer’s bottom line and the environment. WUWM...
Wisconsin farmers concerned over temperature swings rather than lack of snow
Farmers in Southeast Wisconsin like to have snow on the ground for moisture heading into spring but they have not seen a whole lot of it this season.
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary, 2023 models revealed
MILWAUKEE - A year-long celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson was launched on Wednesday, Jan 18 with the introduction of the first release of new models in the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lineup. The lineup includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring exclusive 120th...
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers
WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
discoverhometown.com
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Delafield council proposes $450 fire fee
DELAFIELD — Lake Country Fire & Rescue’s seven participating municipalities agree that the understaffed department is underperforming, but disagree on how the consolidated fire district should be funded as LCFR pursues a staffing plan accompanied by budget increases. On Monday, the Delafield Common Council met to discuss details...
WISN
SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
New indoor sports complex proposed in Sussex
An indoor sports facility could be coming to Sussex, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
chicagoagentmagazine.com
The 2023 Who’s Who in Lake Geneva Residential Real Estate is here!
Our special annual issue shines a spotlight on those dedicated residential real estate leaders who usher their clients through every step of the process and deftly bring the transaction together. As publishers of Chicago Agent magazine, we present our Who’s Who in Lake Geneva featuring industry professionals who service both...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
