FDA warns of health risk recall of nearly 1,000 pounds of H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies
Customers with food sensitivities or allergies to soy and egg should be particularly concerned about the recall, as they could face serious health consequences. The FDA announced the recall on Jan. 11, 2023 (source).
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
‘All-natural’ Simply Orange Juice has high toxic PFAS levels, lawsuit alleges
A new class-action lawsuit in the US alleges Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice deceived customers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been found to be contaminated with toxic PFAS at levels “hundreds of times” above federal advisory limits for drinking water. PFAS are...
Alfalfa sprouts recalled for possible E. coli after FDA testing
Fullei Fresh voluntarily recalled alfalfa sprouts after an unannounced inspection found possible E. coli contamination.
Red 40 food dye in Jell-O, Doritos, and more causes ‘striking and alarming’ disease: Study
New research showed a common red food coloring is harming people’s gut health, increasing their risk of inflammatory bowel diseases.
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
Is 250 Considered High Cholesterol?
So you’ve had your cholesterol levels tested, and yours is measuring at 250 mg/dL. Is that considered high cholesterol?. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in your blood that helps to make cells, some hormones, and vitamin D. The two main types of. are low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or the...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
Drinks that help the body detox can also aid in the removal of toxins and pollutants.
Detox drinks are beverages made from natural ingredients, such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs, that are used to cleanse and detoxify the body. The goal of detox drinks is to rid the body of toxins and to help improve overall health. Detox drinks can help reduce bloating, improve digestion, and increase energy. They can also help flush out toxins and impurities from the body.
The FDA May Ban the Sale of a Popular Anti-Aging Supplement
Back in June 2018, The World Health Organization took a novel, unorthodox, and for many observers somewhat provocative position. By officially adding aging to the 11th edition of its International Classification of Diseases, The WHO concluded; growing old should be considered a medical condition worthy of diagnosis, and more importantly, treatment.
Heath warning as bacon and sausages linked to type 2 diabetes
Food preservatives that give sausages and bacon their characteristic pink hue and distinctive flavour could cause type 2 diabetes.The additives, known as nitrites, have been found to raise the risk of the metabolic disease, according to new research. Chemicals used in these food preservatives occur naturally in water and soil, and are used in certain foods to increase their shelf life.Lead author of the study, Dr Bernard Srour, of Sorbonne Paris Nord University, said: “These results provide a new piece of evidence in the context of current discussions regarding the need for a reduction of nitrite additives’ use in processed...
It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity
Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.
TikTokers are taking a diabetes drug to lose weight. Now it’s in short supply
Injecting Ozempic can cause you to shed the pounds, but you won’t be able to ‘hack’ your way into a healthy body. Every new year, many people vow to lose weight—and 2023 is no different. Pledging to eat healthy or hit up the gym are two of the top resolutions among Americans this year. If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok, however, you might have seen a third option for your weight loss goals: several TikTokers are injecting themselves weekly with a Type 2 diabetes drug called Ozempic, claiming it can help quickly trim your tummy. Kim Kardashian is rumored to have used the drug to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala (though she has denied this) and Elon Musk has tweeted that he’s a fan.
Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says
(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study. A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease. The team assessed data collected from over...
Corim Industries Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Undeclared Peanut Allergen. Company Name:. Corim Industries.
How bodyweight affects the way our bodies process vitamin D
“These nuances make it clear that there’s more to the vitamin D story.” The post How bodyweight affects the way our bodies process vitamin D appeared first on Talker.
