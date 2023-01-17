Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginia.edu
Susan Davis Named Vice President for Student Affairs at Northwestern
Susan Davis, senior associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Virginia, has been selected as the vice president for student affairs for Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She will depart in late February. Davis began her time with UVA in 1999 as associate general counsel and special...
virginia.edu
‘He Felt Like He Was Superman’: Ernie Clement’s Legend Grows With Hall of Fame Induction
While most University of Virginia baseball fans were fully introduced to Ernie Clement on June 6, 2015, when he hit a walk-off RBI single to send the Cavaliers to the College World Series, Pavin Smith’s first impression of the fun-loving infielder wasn’t as celebratory. Smith was a wide-eyed...
virginia.edu
Karsh Institute Taps Media Pioneer Evan Smith as Inaugural Practitioner Fellow
The University of Virginia’s Karsh Institute of Democracy has chosen journalist and entrepreneur Evan Smith as its inaugural Practitioner Fellow. Smith will serve one year as the institute’s first Distinguished Fellow in Journalism, curating and participating in programs to highlight challenges facing local media and solutions to connecting Americans with informative, independent journalism.
virginia.edu
Ryan Addresses Spring Semester Priorities, Response to Shootings in Video Message
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan on Tuesday welcomed students back to Grounds in a video message, providing several updates as undergraduate classes begin for the spring academic semester. Ryan addressed the ongoing effects and response related to the Nov. 13 shooting deaths of students Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr....
virginia.edu
Unusually Warm January Day Kicks Off Spring Semester
Slowly but surely, University of Virginia students have been stepping foot on Grounds after an extensive winter break. For some, the reality of the spring semester arriving brings up bittersweet emotions because it is their last semester on Grounds. “I think because it’s my last semester at UVA, I am...
Comments / 0