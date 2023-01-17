ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Susan Davis Named Vice President for Student Affairs at Northwestern

Susan Davis, senior associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Virginia, has been selected as the vice president for student affairs for Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She will depart in late February. Davis began her time with UVA in 1999 as associate general counsel and special...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Karsh Institute Taps Media Pioneer Evan Smith as Inaugural Practitioner Fellow

The University of Virginia’s Karsh Institute of Democracy has chosen journalist and entrepreneur Evan Smith as its inaugural Practitioner Fellow. Smith will serve one year as the institute’s first Distinguished Fellow in Journalism, curating and participating in programs to highlight challenges facing local media and solutions to connecting Americans with informative, independent journalism.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Unusually Warm January Day Kicks Off Spring Semester

Slowly but surely, University of Virginia students have been stepping foot on Grounds after an extensive winter break. For some, the reality of the spring semester arriving brings up bittersweet emotions because it is their last semester on Grounds. “I think because it’s my last semester at UVA, I am...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

