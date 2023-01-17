Read full article on original website
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
Is Coffee Good for People with Diabetes?
If you’re one of the 74% of people who enjoy java on the regular, there’s no reason to feel guilty about it. Coffee isn’t just OK for people with diabetes—it actually even has some benefits to enjoying it. Read on to learn about the benefits and how best to enjoy this invigorating brew without impacting your blood sugar.
Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
How Much Water Should You Drink a Day?
Getting enough water daily is essential to staying healthy, but how much water is enough? The widespread advice is to drink eight glasses of water daily, but this recommendation does not apply to everyone. Daily water intake recommendations vary by a person's age, sex, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and health status. Read...
The B Vitamins: Put Them on Your A List
B vitamins are heavy hitters when it comes to your health, helping your cells, heart, brain and immune system perform their best. Vitamin B6 can also improve your mood and energy levels, while vitamin B12 helps build your red blood cells and DNA. Vegetarians need to take extra care to...
Cervical cancer prevention self-help tips
Ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week 23rd to the 29th January 2023, Dr Sam Wild, Women’s Health Clinical Lead at Bupa Health Clinics, shares why it’s so important to attend regular cervical screenings, what happens at them and self-help tips for easing any worries you may have about the procedure.
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
Dangers of late cervical cancer diagnosis in women of color
In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
Calling patients after heart failure may save lives
Phone calls from a nurse may improve survival for patients treated for heart failure, according to a new study by investigators from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Heart failure occurs when the heart does not pump enough blood to support the organs. Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have been studying ways to improve survival rates as about one-third of people with heart failure die within a year of being hospitalized. Studies show about 15% to 20% of people hospitalized for heart failure return to the hospital within 30 days.
From stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosis to remission
A new liver transplant treatment saved the life of a man with stage 4 colorectal cancer and is giving late-stage cancer patients a lifeline to survival. Bill Sagan from Milwaukee, Wis., was suffering through excruciating pain and met with his primary care provider to find out what was wrong. Further tests showed tumors and he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in December 2020. He did chemotherapy for a year and a half, but the tumor was inoperable because it had grown to his liver.
Minor strokes should be treated as a medical emergency: study
The advice published in the journal Stroke is aimed specifically at hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist. The post Minor strokes should be treated as a medical emergency: study appeared first on Talker.
Which foods may help to prevent stroke?
A stroke occurs when a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel cuts the blood supply to a person’s brain. A person may be able to lower their risk of stroke by eating a healthy and balanced diet. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke is the. cause of...
What Does Ovarian Cyst Pain Feel Like?
Fact: People with uteruses don’t get enough credit. Not only are many of us subjected to unfathomable period cramps on a monthly basis, the trials and tribulations of postpartum life, and the never-ending (and exhausting) fight for bodily autonomy, but we also have to wonder things like, “What does ovarian cyst pain feel like?”
Understanding Bladder Cancer Stages
Bladder cancer staging helps determine which treatment options should be pursued as well as your overall outlook. If you receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer, your doctor will want to determine its stage. There are two main ways to stage bladder cancer: the TNM system and the number system. Doctors...
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
What Is Complete Heart Block?
Complete heart block, also known as third-degree heart block, is the most serious type of heart block. It means that there’s a complete separation of electrical activity between the upper chambers (atria) and lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. Without prompt medical attention, it can be fatal. Your heart...
Reasons to eat almond: Nutritionists share their advice
Almond is very high in important nutrients as healthy monosaturated fat, fibers, proteins, vitamins and minerals as selenium. Almond is rich in magnesium important nutrient for blood sugar control, lower blood pressure and muscle recovering. The high number of fibers and protein in almond can reduce hunger and help in...
