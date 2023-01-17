Read full article on original website
UVA Leverages $100 Million Gift To Launch Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology To Transform Health Care
The University of Virginia announced plans today to launch a biotechnology institute that positions UVA at the very forefront of cutting-edge medicine, such as cellular and gene therapies that revolutionize how diseases are treated and cured. The new institute is made possible in large part due to a $100 million gift from the couple after whom it will be named.
Susan Davis Named Vice President for Student Affairs at Northwestern
Susan Davis, senior associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Virginia, has been selected as the vice president for student affairs for Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She will depart in late February. Davis began her time with UVA in 1999 as associate general counsel and special...
Unusually Warm January Day Kicks Off Spring Semester
Slowly but surely, University of Virginia students have been stepping foot on Grounds after an extensive winter break. For some, the reality of the spring semester arriving brings up bittersweet emotions because it is their last semester on Grounds. “I think because it’s my last semester at UVA, I am...
‘He Felt Like He Was Superman’: Ernie Clement’s Legend Grows With Hall of Fame Induction
While most University of Virginia baseball fans were fully introduced to Ernie Clement on June 6, 2015, when he hit a walk-off RBI single to send the Cavaliers to the College World Series, Pavin Smith’s first impression of the fun-loving infielder wasn’t as celebratory. Smith was a wide-eyed...
