As the Feb. 9 deadline to trade players draws nearer every day, the question of what the Boston Celtics may do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline comes into sharper focus, with cap expert Yossi Gozlan of our sister site Hoops Hype having recently put together a primer of what might happen with every team in the league at the deadline to such an end, the Celtics of course included.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO