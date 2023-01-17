ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing

Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
What might the Boston Celtics do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

As the Feb. 9 deadline to trade players draws nearer every day, the question of what the Boston Celtics may do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline comes into sharper focus, with cap expert Yossi Gozlan of our sister site Hoops Hype having recently put together a primer of what might happen with every team in the league at the deadline to such an end, the Celtics of course included.
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness

Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
