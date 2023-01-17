Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Man acquitted by reason of insanity for 2022 stabbing death of his father in east Austin
A man who was accused of stabbing his father to death in February 2022 was found not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday.
Man accused of shooting, killing wife in east Austin home
Austin Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in an east Austin home Thursday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute sparks SWAT call at South Austin home
Various Austin agencies responded to a home in South Austin, where a verbal disturbance turned into a SWAT call. The suspect is now in custody.
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
fox7austin.com
Round Rock police search for jugging suspect; victims deal with after effects
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are trying to identify a man caught on camera in a jugging case. This is just one of many jugging cases that have happened in Central Texas and beyond. Police say the suspect followed the victim for three miles after she made a...
TCSO: Man cashes in $1k worth of stolen lottery tickets in Travis County, charged with fraud
The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said it issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of burglarizing Travis County two businesses in December, taking several high-value lottery tickets and later cashing them.
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
Arrest warrant issued in 2022 fatal crash in north Austin, man now faces manslaughter charge
In a court document filed Thursday, a man was charged with manslaughter in connection to an October 2022 crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.
fox7austin.com
Victim offers $15,000 reward for info leading to arrest of 3 Downtown Austin burglary suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments. Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:. 70 block of Rainey Street.
fox7austin.com
Police need help finding 3 men suspected of multiple burglaries in Downtown Austin
WATCH: 3 burglary suspects caught on camera after a break-in in Downtown Austin. Police are hoping you can help identify them. Video courtesy: Austin Police Department.
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
APD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during north Austin arrest
During a north Austin arrest Tuesday, APD discovered drugs, including more than 3,000 pills of fentanyl, the agency confirmed in a tweet Friday.
fox7austin.com
Police open investigation into homeless man's actions in South Austin neighborhood
The Austin Police Department says it has opened an investigation into Rami Zawaideh. He is blamed for wreaking havoc in one neighborhood and could be facing a 3rd-degree felony charge.
fox7austin.com
Suspect smashes into victim's car in Round Rock jugging
Police are looking for a suspect they say followed a woman from a bank and broke into her car and stole her property. (Courtesy: Round Rock Police Department)
fox7austin.com
Suspect follows woman from bank to Goodwill, breaks into her car: Round Rock police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a November bank jugging in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, a woman made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo location at 505 Round Rock Ave., then drove to a Goodwill on Smyers Lane, two-and-a-half miles away.
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
CBS Austin
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
