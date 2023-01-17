Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
DeSantis announces nearly $20 million in help for Indian River Lagoon
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon. These projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the lagoon. These projects are in addition to the$255 million...
wflx.com
Live: DeSantis holds news conference in Panama City Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in the Florida Panhandle to speak about COVID-19 rules and mandates. The governor is speaking at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach. DeSantis will be joined by Rep. Dr. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., CFO Jimmy Patronis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day after the shooting, the school district immediately began supporting some of its campuses that requested extra...
wflx.com
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
The Martin Luther King Day event was supposed to have private security according to county permits, but organizers canceled without warning the deputies, the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. “The night before the event I get a message saying 'you know what, we’re not going to require your...
wflx.com
Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to give update on Fort Pierce park shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning will provide an update on a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Chief Deputy Brian Hester is scheduled to address the media at 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said...
wflx.com
Man no longer person of interest in deadly Fort Pierce MLK Day shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday after...
wflx.com
Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have located a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives were searching for Frederick Johnson...
Comments / 0