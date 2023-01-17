ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wflx.com

DeSantis announces nearly $20 million in help for Indian River Lagoon

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon. These projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the lagoon. These projects are in addition to the$255 million...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Live: DeSantis holds news conference in Panama City Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in the Florida Panhandle to speak about COVID-19 rules and mandates. The governor is speaking at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach. DeSantis will be joined by Rep. Dr. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., CFO Jimmy Patronis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred

The Martin Luther King Day event was supposed to have private security according to county permits, but organizers canceled without warning the deputies, the St Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. “The night before the event I get a message saying 'you know what, we’re not going to require your...
wflx.com

Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Person of interest located in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday they have located a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting that happened at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Brian Hester said detectives were searching for Frederick Johnson...
FORT PIERCE, FL

