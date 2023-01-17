Between Midnight Mass, Devil’s Due, and the brand new Blumhouse movie There’s Something Wrong With The Children, I’m pretty sure there’s no supernatural or psychological horror Zach Gilford hasn’t witnessed. The latter film is one of this week’s best new movies on VOD, and once you witness what the titular children are capable of, it will also serve as great birth control. Also out this week is Utama, which won the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, and Detective Knight: Independence, which is the third and final film in the Detective Knight trilogy starring...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO