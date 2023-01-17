Read full article on original website
Noble Corporation Says Based On Preliminary Results, Expects Adjusted EBITDA To Be Between $140 And $150 Mln For Q4 Of 2022
* NOBLE CORPORATION-BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA (A NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE) TO BE BETWEEN $140 AND $150 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Davos 2023-Starmer says no new UK oil and gas fields under a Labour government
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday there would be no investment in new oil and gas fields in Britain under a Labour government if his party is elected to govern, which would be a big change from current UK energy policies. Starmer said during...
