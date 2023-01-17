ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Calhoun Journal

ASWA Basketball Poll

Calhoun County, AL – Here’s this week’s high school basketball poll. Alabama Sports Writers Association members around the state nominate teams for consideration, and ASWA leadership selects teams from nominations: Girls CLASS 6A 1. Hazel Green (23-0) 2. Mortimer Jordan (16-6) 3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5) 4. McGill-Toolen (21-5) 5. Carver-Montgomery (18-2) 6. Huffman (20-3) 7. Gadsden City […]
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Five area basketball teams ranked in latest ASWA poll

Five area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The latest rankings were released early Thursday morning. Leading the bunch is the top-ranked Spring Garden Lady Panthers (23-0) and the fifth-ranked Spring Garden Panthers (12-6) in Class 1A. Cedar Bluff’s girls and boys – both 11-7 – join Spring Garden in the 1A poll at No. 10.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Dale County coach resigns to start new program

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach. He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama. Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for...
WARRIOR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal

MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
MADISON, AL
AL.com

Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama

Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
WHNT-TV

New Owners to Re-open Historic Business

The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When will $28.8 million Joe Davis Stadium renovation be complete?

The $28.8 million renovation of Joe Davis Stadium is on track for completion at the end of April despite weather and supply chain issues. Ricky Wilkinson, Huntsville’s director of General Services, said the rainy weather had been a hindrance but felt field area work would progress once drainage work is completed. He said the supply chain issues dealt with electrical equipment, but said the city had a good “handle on” it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett

Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
CULLMAN, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
ALABAMA STATE

