tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Two-time champ Azarenka books spot in last 16
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the No 24 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Australian Open by defeating American Madison Keys, the No 10 seed, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Friday. Azarenka, ranked No 24, will play the winner of the match between Chinese Lin Zhu and Greek...
Another Californian pulls off a major upset at the Australian Open
Jenson Brooksby has eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud at the Australian Open, a day after another player from California beat top seed Rafael Nadal.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Cameron Norrie crashes out, Madison Keys vs Victoria Azarenka latest score
Follow live updates and scores from the Australian Open as the third round gets underway. British No 1 Cameron Norrie is out after the 21-year-old Czech Jiri Lehecka pulled off a remarkable upset to win 6-7 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-3. Norrie looked to have moved into a commanding position when he won the third set but Lehecka, the world No 71, responded to win 10 of the next 12 games to flip the match on its head. Lehecka then stayed composed to serve it out as Norrie, the 11th seed, suffered a tough defeat.It’s another big day for the...
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Pegula cruises past Kostyuk, to meet Krejcikova in fourth round
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-2 to move into the last 16 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday. The American has yet to drop a set in the tournament, beating Romanian Jaqueline Cristian (6-0, 6-1) and Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (6-2, 7-6 (5)) in previous rounds.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula & Coco Gauff through to fourth round
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. World number one Iga Swiatek needed just 55 minutes to beat Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa and breeze...
Inside Jessica Pegula’s marriage to Taylor Gahagen, sports executive who’s risen through ranks in the family empire
RANKED third in the world, Jessica Pegula is one of U.S. tennis' brightest stars. A four-time Grand Slam finalist, Pegula, 28, rose to third in the world in 2022 after reaching the Australian, U.S., and French Open quarter-finals last year, along with the third round at Wimbledon. With a career...
Maria Sakkari rages at Australian Open over opponent's screaming during match
Maria Sakkari, the No. 6 seed in the Australian Open, was upset over her opponent's yelling and screaming during their second-round match on Tuesday.
atptour.com
Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon
After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff jokes about playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver Arena: "Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else"
Coco Gauff played all three of her Australian Open matches on the Rod Laver Arena and she blamed it on Rafael Nadal as he crashed out of the event. In an interesting turn of events, Coco Gauff saw herself play all three of her matches in the Rod Laver Arena. It's something she's surprised by as well but she enjoys it. Playing in big arenas in front of a lot of people is what she likes to do so she doesn't mind being in the biggest court in Melbourne Park:
Australian Open order of play: Day 6 schedule including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Caroline Garcia
Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic highlight the action at the Australian Open on Saturday as the third round continues, but both players come into their matches with fitness concerns.Murray faces the daunting task of returning to the court following his epic comeback against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. The 35-year-old finished his match at 4am in Melbourne after five hours and 45 minutes of play, following his another five-set match against Matteo Berrettini two days earlier.Australian Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista AgutMurray takes on Roberto Bautista Agut in a rematch of their memorable five-set clash at...
atptour.com
Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.
kalkinemedia.com
Shiffrin places 4th in downhill; record chase goes on
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory will go on for at least another day. Shiffrin was in fourth place, half a second behind leader Sofia Goggia, with other skiers still coming down during a downhill Friday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek takes on Elena Rybakina in fourth round
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina will go head-to-head in the battle of the 2022 Grand Slam champions...
Perfectionist Pegula breezing through Australian Open so far
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As well as Jessica Pegula is playing tennis at the moment, dropping zero sets and just 11 games total along the way to Week 2 at the Australian Open, you might think she’d be completely pleased with how things are going. Ah, but the...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open Sunday Schedule featuring Gauff, Swiatek, Korda, Tsitsipas and more
The seventh day of the Australian Open brings us some more good tennis as we have the likes of Swiatek, Gauff, Kord and Tsitsipas on the court. We are entering the second week as the 4th round matchups are being played on a Sunday. A chance to book the quarterfinal is at stake and we'll see several good matchups. Iga Swiatek will be on the court and she'll play Elena Rybakina for a place in the quarter-final. They are the only active players who won a grand slam last year.
Yardbarker
‘We all wish her well,’ says Tim Henman after Ons Jabeur’s distressing Australian Open loss
Tim Henman and Barbara Schett were concerned for Ons Jabeur following her Australian Open second-round defeat to Marketa Vondrousova. Jabeur was overpowered by the Czech 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 and was visibly distressed after leaving the court. Once in the players tunnel, the 28-year-old stopped walking and knelt on the ground...
atptour.com
Glasspool/Heliovaara Make Winning Start In Melbourne
After enjoying a career-best season this past year, including making their debut at the coveted Nitto ATP Finals, Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara are showing no signs of slowing down. The British-Finnish duo won their first event of 2023, the Adelaide International 1, and are now aiming for their maiden...
atptour.com
De Minaur Leads Aussie Charge
Home favourite Alex de Minaur equalled his best result at the Australian Open Saturday when he cruised past Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round for a second consecutive year. After winning a tight first set, in which he twice squandered break advantages, the Australian pulled...
tennismajors.com
Zverev out ! Lucky loser Mmoh books spot in third round in Melbourne
American lucky loser Michael Mmoh won against German Alexander Zverev, the No 12 seed, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday night. Mmoh, ranked No 107, will play American J.J. Wolf next. The American overhauled Frenchman Laurent...
kalkinemedia.com
Ikonomidis sees red as Glory beat Victory
Melbourne Victory star Chris Ikonomidis is facing a possible three-match ban after he was red carded for kicking during Perth Glory's stunning 3-1 victory at Macedonia Park. Glory recruit Adam Taggart was the hero on Saturday night with a late double, but the biggest talking point came shortly after halftime when referee Stephen Lucas handed out two red cards following an ugly incident.
