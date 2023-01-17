Read full article on original website
Trafigura Sets Out 2050 Net-Zero Roadmap
Commodities trader Trafigura said on Friday it plans to make its operations carbon neutral by 2050 and has set an interim target for cuts in emissions along the way. Despite wider demands for capital discipline and decarbonization, SLB believes the upstream buildout occurring in the Middle East is “here to stay.”
Nuclear Fuel Market: Westinghouse, Enusa to Collaborate on VVER-440
Westinghouse and Spain's Enusa have locked in their exclusive collaboration to jointly supply VVER-440 fuel assemblies from their respective Vasteras, Sweden, and Juzbado, Spain, factories, expanding on prior efforts to supply the operators of Europe's 16 VVER-440s with an alternative to the original Russian-designed fuel assemblies from Rosatom's Tvel. Tepco...
Germany Receives Third FSRU, HEH Starts Jetty Works
Germany’s LNG import ambitions advanced this week with the arrival of the country’s third floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) at the port of Brunsbuttel, and the start of construction works on a new jetty at the Stade port. The terminal's first tank looks unlikely to start operation during...
Gas Price Recovery May Require Another Test of US Energy Grid
February gas futures fell 10.1¢ Friday to end the week down 24.5¢ at $3.174 per million Btu, a fresh 18-month low for the prompt-month contract. Abnormally mild temperatures have pulled the market to fresh lows, and whether — and by how much — prices can recover could hinge on how much of a test of the US energy grid will face in its next bout of winter weather.
CO2-Removal Tech Moving Far Too Slowly: Report
Deployment of CO2-removal technologies is far behind the pace needed to keep global temperatures from rising by less than 2° Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a new report, underscoring the challenges project developers face in pulling planet-warming gases from the atmosphere. Newly appointed Energy Minister Alexandre Silveira said...
Adnoc's Crude Flexibility Project Achieves Milestone
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is nearing the startup of its $3.5 billion crude flexibility project (CFP), which will enable it to process different types of crude oil at its Ruwais refinery, according to people familiar with the situation. Russia's crude exports have fallen by about 10% since the...
CPC Ready to Boost Exports
Moscow admitted that lower prices for Russian oil are eating into the state budget income. Norway is fast approaching 100% EV sales, but even then it will take a while to displace oil demand. The fundamentals underpinning the oil market should loosen through 2024, according to the US EIA, although...
LNG Netbacks at Key Receiving Terminals
Turkey should start commissioning its third FSRU later this month. Was the LNG demand decline experienced in Asia last year just a temporary blip, or is the region trending toward a lower growth outlook?
Sonatrach Eyes Increase in Output
Russia's crude exports have fallen by about 10% since the EU embargo took effect, with pipeline sales mainly affected. A new study calls for more rapid deployments, but projects such as Chevron's BECCS scheme indicate that will be a difficult task. The economic pressures and isolation imposed on Russia have...
Novatek Boosts Gas Output
Moscow admitted that lower prices for Russian oil are eating into the state budget income. Sinopec is working to become a global giant in scaling up green hydrogen production, but the demand picture is still uncertain.
Big Debate Awaits UAE at COP28
The appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., as chair of the COP28 climate conference later this year has kickstarted debate over the United Arab Emirates’ hosting of the event. Expect the UAE to continue to make a strong push for a faster rollout of...
Global Electricity Prices
Norway is fast approaching 100% EV sales, but even then it will take a while to displace oil demand. Europe must strengthen collaboration and provide regulatory stability to ensure energy security, Davos panelists said. Hydrogen projects in North America focused on ammonia are overcoming the challenge of finding offtakers, a...
Kazakh Crude Oil and Gas Condensate Production, 2022
Moscow admitted that lower prices for Russian oil are eating into the state budget income. Norway is fast approaching 100% EV sales, but even then it will take a while to displace oil demand. EU sanctions against Russia are bearing fruit, although less for the cap on crude prices than...
Security: Japan Ramps Up Nuclear Plant Defenses
The ongoing buildup by Japan's Self-Defense Forces of missile defense capabilities near the country's nuclear power plants underscores the extent to which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's push for a civil nuclear expansion comes amidst heightened geopolitical concerns. Policymakers in Tokyo are increasingly worried about an expansionist China and an unpredictable North Korea, and are deeply concerned by the precedent of Ukraine, where Russian invaders targeted nuclear facilities, and where Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, remains both occupied and embattled.
Russia Sanctions Impact Update
December’s EU embargo and G7 price cap on Russian crude has had a mixed impact, with seaborne exports bouncing back after an initial dip but prices heavily discounted. Most trade is outside the cap through a “shadow fleet.” Equivalent February sanctions on refined products will be more disruptive.
