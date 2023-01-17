February gas futures fell 10.1¢ Friday to end the week down 24.5¢ at $3.174 per million Btu, a fresh 18-month low for the prompt-month contract. Abnormally mild temperatures have pulled the market to fresh lows, and whether — and by how much — prices can recover could hinge on how much of a test of the US energy grid will face in its next bout of winter weather.

