Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say

Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
WAFB.com

Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)

Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say

A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

