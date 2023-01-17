Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
theadvocate.com
1 killed in double shooting at Scenic Highway apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say
Two people were shot at an apartment complex on Scenic Highway, one of them fatally, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened at 7801 Scenic Highway, which is the address for the Cadence at Southern University complex. Both victims were male, McKneely said. No...
39-Year-Old Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-10
39-Year-Old Louisiana Driver Killed, Three Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on I-10 Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 in Louisiana resulted in one death and injuries to passengers. On January 19, 2023, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a...
WDSU
Man accused of killing 3 Southern University band members has been arrested
A 63-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of causing a crash that killed three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox band. The Natchitoches Sheriff's Office reports that Clyde Gay was behind the wheel of the 18-wheeler at the time of the crash. Gay is now facing three counts...
wbrz.com
Cafeteria worker accused of selling 'edible marijuana' to student, arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
KENTWOOD - A cafeteria worker was arrested Friday after allegedly selling drugs to a student at a Tangipahoa Parish high school. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said it opened an investigation after learning a student bought "edible marijuana" from an employee at Sumner High School in Kentwood. Investigators identified Tymetrica...
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
wbrz.com
Body found behind Airline Highway fairgrounds was stuffed inside plastic barrel, set on fire; deputies make arrest
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for second-degree murder after DNA evidence helped tie him to the killing of a woman whose body was found inside a barrel near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Roderick Castle, 24, for second-degree murder and obstruction of...
wbrz.com
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
wbrz.com
Person taken to hospital after shooting on Washington Avenue
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital after getting shot in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday. The shooting was first reported around 3:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, just off Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
20-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on Airline Highway
Louisiana State Police and The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy.
BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
Breaux Bridge man arrested, charged with indecent behavior and molestation of a juvenile
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) St. Martinville Police have arrested a man on a warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile. Chanler Clues, 29 of Breaux Bridge was arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police. Police Chief Rickey Martin said Clues was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself and was […]
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
wbrz.com
Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
WAFB.com
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)
Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
theadvocate.com
Student shot, wounded while walking to Broadmoor High School on Wednesday, BRPD says
Update: A teenager accused of the shooting has been arrested. A Broadmoor High student was shot and wounded when he was walking to school Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said. The teenager was brought to the hospital with a wound to the mid-section, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., BRPD spokesperson said.
theadvocate.com
Wreck on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish leaves 20-year-old dead, Louisiana State Police say
A multi-car wreck that snarled traffic in Ascension Parish early Tuesday morning left a young Livingston Parish man dead and injured at least three others, authorities say. Cameron Hall, 20, was in the passenger seat of a Honda Civic heading northbound on Airline Highway near La. 431 when the car swerved into the left lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said in a press release.
