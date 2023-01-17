Read full article on original website
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba
Exactly one week ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that teams were showing interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The 28-year-old rearguard, who has been the subject of trade rumors for a number of seasons now, is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $6 million cap hit. In 42 games this season, he has found the back of the net four times while also registering seven helpers.
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
Canucks News & Rumors: Rutherford, Pearson, Horvat & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford held a press conference regarding Tanner Pearson’s hand injury on Monday. Rutherford discussed the injury and how the team’s medical staff handled it. Also, he discussed the team’s current status and the ongoing contract negotiation with Bo Horvat.
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
Coyotes reveal Desert Night jersey designed by Rhuigi Villaseñor
The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday dropped a new alternate jersey created by fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor. The Desert Night uniform will be worn 14 times, including on Sunday in a home game at Mullett Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. “My inspiration for the third jersey came from the...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Holmberg, Hunt & Aube-Kubel
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news emerging from the team as they prepare to play the Winnipeg Jets tonight. The Jets have had a tough start to their five-game road trip, losing 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Portland opens three-game homestand Thursday vs. San Diego
Portland Pilots (9-11, 1-4 WCC) vs. San Diego Toreros (9-11, 2-4 WCC) Portland Pilots (9-11, 1-4 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 0-5 WCC)
Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Capitals (24-17-6) travel to meet the Arizona Coyotes (14-25-5) Thursday at Mullett Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Capitals vs. Coyotes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Capitals have been in a...
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 7-3 win against Coloardo
COL: Josh Jacobs (3), ASST: None. COL: Jean-Luc Foudy (9), ASST: Callahan Burke (10), David Farrance (7) ONT: TJ Tynan (5), ASST: Tyler Madden (8), Samuel Fagemo (6) COL: Alex Galchenyuk (6), ASST: Sampo Ranta (6), Keaton Middleton (14) ONT: PP Samuel Fagemo (11), ASST: Jordan Spence (22), TJ Tynan...
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Ottawa Senators
Harman Dayal: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford said that if they can’t move certain contract this summer they will have to look at buyouts. Chris Johnston: Rutherford said that contract talks with pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko have started. Ben Kuzma: (twitter thread) Rutherford on the Canucks:. “The changes...
Canadiens’ Juraj Slafkovksy to miss three months with lower-body injury
The rookie was placed on injured reserve a couple of days ago. The injury goes back to Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers, when he logged 9:04 of ice time and left mid-way through the third period. The good news is that he will not have to undergo surgery. Slafkovksy has registered 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games this season.
Canucks Prospect Report: Lekkerimaki, McDonough, Bains & More
In this edition of the latest Canucks Prospect Report, McDonough continues his assault on the NCAA leaderboard, three prospects from the 2022 Draft class kick into high gear, and Arshdeep Bains is rediscovering the scoring touch that he had in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels.
NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Trade talks are quiet in Chicago. Meetings with Kane and Toews in the next two-three weeks. Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on the weekend that things have been “pretty quiet” on the trade front.
Coyotes end 9-game skid, clip Wings in shootout
Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored during a shootout as the Arizona Coyotes snapped a nine-game losing streak by defeating the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz. Bjugstad also had a goal and an assist during regulation. Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored third-period goals after...
NHL Rumors: A coaching change in Vancouver could come later this month
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the potential Vancouver Canucks head coaching change and the Rick Tocchet speculation. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Matt Sekeres: “Any chance they fire (Bruce) Boudreau coming out of this mid-season meeting in...
Montreal Canadiens Will Not Trade Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens Will Not Trade Sam Montembeault January 18, 2023 at 12:14 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 2 Comments When looking around for goaltenders that might be of interest at the trade deadline, one might settle on the Montreal Canadiens. The team gave Cayden Primeau a three-year, one-way contract in the fall that suggested he would soon be installed…
ARIZONA COYOTES OFFICIALLY UNVEIL NEW ALTERNATE UNIFORM
Back in October, the Arizona Coyotes announced a partnership with fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseño to help grow the team's brand and create an all-new third jersey. After a leak earlier this week and a couple of teasers posted by the team on Twitter, the Coyotes have officially unveiled the new uniform, called "Desert Night".
Player to Watch David Perron- The Red Wings will lean on Perron tonight against his former team
The Detroit Red Wings are finishing their west coast trip tonight by taking on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights with a 10:00 PM puck drop. This is the Wings’ second and final matchup against Vegas this season. The Red Wings dropped the first game against Vegas 4-1 in Detroit. The Wings’ record against the Golden Knights dating back to last season is 1-2-0, and they are outscored 11-8 in those three games.
Watch: Rick Tocchet’s TNT co-analysts poke fun at speculation surrounding Canucks coaching job
Rick Tocchet didn’t do much to dispel the rumours that he will be taking over as the next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. On tonight’s NHL on TNT panel, Tocchet was joined by co-panelists Keith Yandle, Anson Carter, and Liam McHugh, and immediately, the jokes about Tocchet’s situation started flowing:
