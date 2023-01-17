Exactly one week ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that teams were showing interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The 28-year-old rearguard, who has been the subject of trade rumors for a number of seasons now, is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $6 million cap hit. In 42 games this season, he has found the back of the net four times while also registering seven helpers.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO