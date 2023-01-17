Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New OrleansTed RiversNew Orleans, LA
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
Related
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
iheart.com
Body of missing Wyoming man found in swamp
The body of 69-year-old Raymond Tarasiewicz was found in a swamp Friday afternoon. Wyoming police say a person spotted his remain while looking for an escaped dog. Officials say there is no obvious sign of foul play. View the full story on WOOD TV.
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
iheart.com
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Arizona Has Ever Had
Sledding, snow angels, and winter sports make snow an endless source of fun for both kids and adults. And Arizona has seen its fair share of snowfall. 24/7 Wall Street determined the most snowfall in state history. The website states, "To identify the places with the biggest snowfall in history in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical snowfall data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information database of Snowfall Extremes. The counties and county equivalents listed had the largest three-day snowfall on record in the state."
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana
Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Louisiana?. Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy...
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma
The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In South Carolina
Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in South Carolina?. Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
Drunk driving accounts for 28% of all fatal car crashes in the United States. BuyAutoInsurance.com takes drunk driving and safety very seriously and ranked the 10 most dangerous cities in the U.S. when it comes to driving under the influence. These 10 cities average over 600 DUI arrests per 100,000 residents every year. The data in the report is based on stats from the FBI.
iheart.com
REVEALED: The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In California
Everyone has their favorite local spot that always come in clutch after a late night or early morning. Yelp and Cosmopolitan just revealed the best 24-Hour restaurants in every state!. What spot came in at #1 for California?. The Yellow Deli in Vista, CA!. Yelp users say stepping into this...
iheart.com
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
iheart.com
Algoma Township residents to decide on possible KDL split
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Voters in Algoma Township will decide in May whether to split from the Kent District Library system. The township's contract with KDL is done at the end next year. They would have to build their own library if a partnership isn't reached.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Fluffy, warm biscuits can put a smile on any true Southerner. They're not the only ones who admire the almighty biscuit -- plenty of Americans enjoy taking a bite of these baked goods. Like many basic faves, you can do a lot to either elevate a biscuit or make it a delicious addition to your meal. Sometimes the biscuit is the meal itself (looking at you, biscuits and gravy)!
iheart.com
Here's An Important Call You Need To Make Before You Head To The Slopes
If you’re heading to the Sierra this weekend to ski, it’s important that you check to see if your ski resort isn’t sold out before you go. The Lake Tahoe area has gotten more than sixteen feet of snow in the last month, dumping lots of snow on the slopes, but also making the main roads to the mountains almost impassable.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Tennessee?. Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy...
iheart.com
Uh Oh! Texas Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Will Expire In Less Than A Week
Hurry up, Texas! Don't let this money go to waste!. A Mega Millions lottery ticket from the drawing on July 29, 2022 is set to expire in less than a week if it goes unclaimed. The winning ticket worth $1 million was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers (13-36-45-57-67) but not the Mega Ball (14).
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Fluffy, warm biscuits can put a smile on any true Southerner. They're not the only ones who admire the almighty biscuit -- plenty of Americans enjoy taking a bite of these baked goods. Like many basic faves, you can do a lot to either elevate a biscuit or make it a delicious addition to your meal. Sometimes the biscuit is the meal itself (looking at you, biscuits and gravy)!
iheart.com
North Carolina Movie Theater Among 39 Regal Cinemas Shutting Down
Regal Cinemas is closing down over three dozen movie theaters across the country, including one right here in North Carolina. The decision to close 39 of its movie theaters, affecting moviegoers in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., comes after Regal Cinema's parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy, per Variety. Despite a big few years for popular movies and franchises — like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water — the domestic box office declined significantly throughout the pandemic while rent per theater soared about 30% from 2019 to 2022, according to a bankruptcy filing.
Comments / 0