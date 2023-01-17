LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The York County Sheriff was fined $1,000 for violating a Nebraska Statute by appearing in a televised campaign ad while wearing his uniform. Sheriff Paul Vrbka appeared in a campaign ad for Charles Herbster during his run for the Republican nomination for governor in February and March of 2022. He appeared in uniform with two other sheriffs and a captain. A complaint was filed in March 2022, saying Vrbka violated the Nebraska Political Accountability and Disclosure Act.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO