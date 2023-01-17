Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: Report
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39
No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
Hoya
There Goes Old Georgetown
In April 2017, Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) announced that basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (CAS ’85) would be the new head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball team. “Patrick’s commitment to Georgetown and to further animating our legacy of...
DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
severnaparkvoice.com
Setting The Standard
Freshmen never made varsity. That was the unspoken rule. But when Shannon Garden took over as head coach of the Severna Park High School field hockey team in 2018, she did not share that philosophy. Given that opportunity, childhood friends and Green Hornets teammates Meredith Schepens, Charley Kramer and Ava Drexler-Amey made the varsity team as freshmen in 2019.
saturdaytradition.com
Dan Enos, Maryland offensive coordinator, reportedly leaving for SEC job
Dan Enos is reportedly finalizing a deal to become Arkansas’ next offensive coordinator. The Terps’ OC spent 2 seasons in College Park, but is now expected to return to Fayetteville. He was Arkansas’ offensive coordinator from 2015-2017 as well. ESPN’s Chris Low was first to report this...
KARK
Sam Pittman gets his Maryland coach
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was in Baltimore on a recruiting trip in December to see two prospects from the transfer portal, but it started a wild rumor he was there to interview Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams. Pittman never talked to Williams about the defensive coordinator job nor was...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
The post PHOTOS from the inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
NBC Washington
Maryland Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Prepaid College Tuition Error
Maryland lawmakers held a hearing Thursday into an interest miscalculation for the state's prepaid college tuition plan that means many families don't have as much money in their accounts as they thought. The hearing room in Annapolis was packed with parents and students wanting to know where their money went.
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
tmpresale.com
Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
