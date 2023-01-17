ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

No. 3 Purdue cruises at Maryland, 61-39

No. 3 Purdue needed little time pulling away from host Minnesota on Thursday evening. The Boilermakers used a 13-0 run during the later stages of the first half to spark a 19-point halftime lead and pushed it's lead to 29 points late in the game before claiming a 61-39 win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Hoya

There Goes Old Georgetown

In April 2017, Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia (CAS ’79, GRD ’95) announced that basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing (CAS ’85) would be the new head coach of Georgetown’s men’s basketball team. “Patrick’s commitment to Georgetown and to further animating our legacy of...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/19/23)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
severnaparkvoice.com

Setting The Standard

Freshmen never made varsity. That was the unspoken rule. But when Shannon Garden took over as head coach of the Severna Park High School field hockey team in 2018, she did not share that philosophy. Given that opportunity, childhood friends and Green Hornets teammates Meredith Schepens, Charley Kramer and Ava Drexler-Amey made the varsity team as freshmen in 2019.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
KARK

Sam Pittman gets his Maryland coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was in Baltimore on a recruiting trip in December to see two prospects from the transfer portal, but it started a wild rumor he was there to interview Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams. Pittman never talked to Williams about the defensive coordinator job nor was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Wbaltv.com

Maryland State Police troop commander takes on new challenge at 2023 Polar Bear Plunge﻿

WESTMINSTER, Md. — The troop commander of the Maryland State Police Westminster barracks is taking on a new challenge at this year'sPolar Bear Plunge. Before the main plunge on Feb. 4, the Super Plungers will go into the icy water of the Chesapeake Bay 24 times in 24 hours, all to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland athletes. This year, there are some new members of the team.
WESTMINSTER, MD
cstoredecisions.com

Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland

Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
EMMITSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Lawmakers Hold Hearing on Prepaid College Tuition Error

Maryland lawmakers held a hearing Thursday into an interest miscalculation for the state's prepaid college tuition plan that means many families don't have as much money in their accounts as they thought. The hearing room in Annapolis was packed with parents and students wanting to know where their money went.
MARYLAND STATE
BALTIMORE, MD

