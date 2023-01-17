Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia
Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
saturdaytradition.com
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision
Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
Red and Black
2 Georgia transfers find new homes
On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more
The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Georgia’s leading wide receiver, announces his football plans
ATHENS — Georgia’s top wide receiver will return for another season with the Bulldogs. Ladd McConkey, whose 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns were tops among wide receivers, did not declare himself eligible for the upcoming draft. Team leader Kearis Jackson declared himself eligible for the...
Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer
It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason. Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
iheart.com
Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
Nearly $85K worth of drugs seized in Hall County, 3 arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office along with federal authorities netted three arrests and thousands of dollars worth of drugs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday afternoon, investigators carried out a search warrant at an apartment complex in the...
