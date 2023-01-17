ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

AL.com

Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia

Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision

Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

2 Georgia transfers find new homes

On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Ladd McConkey makes decision, Todd Monken getting interest, more

The news for the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t stopped since their national championship win over TCU. Here’s the latest on the Dawgs. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has officially announced he will be returning to Georgia. This is great news for the team and fans, as McConkey was a key element to Georgia’s success the last two seasons. Georgia’s wide receiver corps just got a big shot in the arm!
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia's Significant Transfer

It appears Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell will explore his options this offseason.  Dawgs247 has confirmed that Mitchell will enter the NCAA transfer portal. As a freshman, he had 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Georgia. Unfortunately for Mitchell, an ankle injury limited ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
GEORGIA STATE

