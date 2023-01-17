Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Lots of Romance' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Exclusive)
The Morning Show is going to be heating up in season 3. Reese Witherspoon is hinting at some new storylines and possible love interest angles for the coming episodes. Witherspoon walked the carpet at the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told -- which Witherspoon executive produces -- and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner while teasing her other hit drama, The Morning Show.
Emma Roberts and Cody John's Relationship Is Serious, They're in a 'Great Place,' Source Says
Emma Roberts and Cody John are going strong! A source tells ET that the 31-year-old actress "is in a great place with Cody and they are really enjoying their relationship," adding that "things are serious" between the pair. Roberts and John were first linked in August, when the actor shared...
'The Reading' Trailer: Mo'Nique Battles Supernatural Possession in Dark New Thriller (Exclusive)
A press stunt takes a dark turn for Mo'Nique in the new thriller and ET is exclusively debuting the first look at the upcoming BET+ film. The Oscar winner plays Emma Leeden, an author who recently lost her husband and two children during a home invasion. A year after the incident, Emma is still deeply scarred by the events and keeps away from the public in a fortified home. When she decides to detail the horrific experience in her new book, Invasion, her manager arranges a staged reading to generate press and hires a medium, Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal), to lead.
Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)
Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
Ireland Baldwin Talks About ‘Underestimated’ Pregnancy Struggles and Not Being Close to Family in Candid Post
Ireland Baldwin is getting candid about her pregnancy struggles. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared on New Year's Eve that she is pregnant with her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos. On Wednesday, she posted a lengthy note...
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
Dakota Johnson Makes Joke About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Allegations While Presenting Award at Sundance
Dakota Johnson made a pretty daring joke at Sundance Institute's Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, in Park City, Utah, on Thursday. During the event, which kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Johnson presented the icon award to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Johnson worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, and praised him as "the epitome of international icon."
Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic,...
Shania Twain Shares What's Different About Her Voice Since Surgery
Shania Twain says she was "petrified" about making a sound following her open-throat surgery just over a decade ago. Her fear, however, immediately dissipated when she made the first sound. Suddenly, she was excited. And just like that, some things got easier for the iconic singer. In an interview with...
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
Why the Internet Is Talking About Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Strawberry Jam
The jam jar don't lie. Shakira fans are reeling thanks to her epic new breakup track, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which seemingly revolves around her 2022 split from her ex, Gerard Piqué. In the English translation for the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement,"...
'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6
All things must come to an end. Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season on Friday, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg promising it to be the "biggest season" yet. In a letter announcing the news, the trio explained why it was time for...
2023 BAFTA Nominations: See the Complete List
On Thursday, Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh unveiled the nominations for the 76th annual EE British Academy Film Awards via a live broadcast from BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London. Coming out on top was All Quiet on the Western Front, which received 14 nominations, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin...
Dylan O'Brien Holds Hands with Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week
Dylan O'Brien may have a new woman in his life. On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with Rachael Lange, a 25-year-old New York-based model. amid the menswear portion of Paris Fashion Week. O'Brien and Lange attended Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Thursday and were captured on video holding hands as they entered the venue.
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show
Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
Gabrielle Union Developing a 'Bring It On' Sequel About the Clovers (Exclusive)
Over 20 years after Bring It On debuted in theaters, Gabrielle Union reveals to ET's Denny Directo that she is working on a new sequel. "We've been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers]," she says, referring to the East Compton cheerleading squad her character, Isis, is the captain of in the original film. "We are working on it."
Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says
Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.
