Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
WCNC

Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal

Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
FOX Sports

Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
The Spun

Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason  Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, ...
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...

