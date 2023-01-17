Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Colts Closer to New Head Coach After Impressive Interview?
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting closer to finding their new head coach after an impressive interview with one of the candidates.
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
NBC Sports
Report: Steelers coaching decisions on hold as Mike Tomlin deals with personal matters
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach Mike Tomlin has been attending to a personal matter.
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
WCNC
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
Yardbarker
Steelers Bring Back 2022 Training Camp Standout On A 1-Year Deal
Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans may have forgotten about wide receiver, Anthony Miller. The veteran speedster performed quite well in training camp and was expected to have a decent role with the offense this season, particularly as rookie Calvin Austin III got his feet under him. Well, things didn’t go according to plan for either wide out, and it wasn’t because of poor performance.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta to address media on Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens enter their 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer. After a season of high expectations fell flat in 2022 following the team’s Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore will have to go back to the drawing board and look themselves in the mirror in regards to plenty of different topics.
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
FOX Sports
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, ...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
