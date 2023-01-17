Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sent an intriguing tweet Saturday about how his time with the organization is ending. While the Raiders have not explicitly said so, it is clear that Carr has played his last game with the organization, and the team will look to move him on in the offseason. On Saturday, the quarterback suggested that he had turned down a number of interview requests but was choosing to “move on.” He did say, however, that it was difficult to resist the urge to tell the “whole truth” about what went down with the organization.

5 HOURS AGO