Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in KennesawDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Yardbarker
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1
The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
Mike Vrabel provides update Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator search
The Tennessee Titans have a general manager. Now it's time to find an offensive coordinator. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing on Jan. 9 after he led one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging the fifth-fewest points and third-fewest yards per game in 2022. Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon will be tasked with replacing Downing and revitalizing a Titans offense that just two years ago averaged more than 30...
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward Focused On ‘Not Wasting’ Opportunity To Make Dodgers’ Opening Day Roster
At 33 years old and coming off two down seasons, 12-year veteran Jason Heyward believes that he can still be an impactful player at the Major League level. And with a Minor League contract that includes an invitation to Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers have given the former World Series champion just that opportunity to revitalize his big league longevity.
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Yardbarker
Colts trade up with Bears to select a QB No. 1 overall in latest mock draft
Buckle up, folks. For 24 teams, the NFL offseason has already materialized — for better or worse, and that means one thing: It's mock draft season. Sure, fans of the Texans, Colts and Bears — who have the No. 1 overall pick — have probably been thinking about mocks for months now, but as every round of the playoffs approaches and the Super Bowl draws nearer, so does the 2023 NFL Draft.
ESPN predicts Las Vegas Raiders to re-sign RB Josh Jacobs
Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs has been with the Las Vegas Raiders since the franchise selected him No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career. Prior to the 2022 NFL regular season beginning, it...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Look: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Surprising No. 1 Pick
For months now, NFL fans have assumed that the first player selected in this spring's NFL Draft would be a quarterback. The plethora of talented signal-callers available and the constant desperation of teams to find a franchise quarterback made it seem like a lock. But in his first mock draft, NFL ...
Yardbarker
The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears
From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart Explains Why Keeping Controversial OC Matt Canada For 2023 Was the Correct Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers are well known for pulling a Tammy Wynette and “standing by their man.” They have a long history of keeping coaches; look at the fact that they have had three head coaches in more than 50 years. This sometimes works in their favor and sometimes not so much. The Steelers are employing that same tactic by keeping current offensive coordinator, Matt Canada for 2023.
Bears trade back from No. 1, land defensive star and haul in Dane Brugler's latest mock draft
We’re fully in mock draft season, which is enough to make any Bears fan celebrate with the unlimited possibilities that come with Chicago possessing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler shared his latest 2023 mock draft, where — shocker — the...
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
5 St. Louis Cardinals who don’t deserve to make the 40-man roster
These five St. Louis Cardinals players don’t deserve their current spot on the 40-man roster. Every MLB team has at least a few players on the 40-man roster undeserving of their place. The St. Louis Cardinals are no exception. Unfortunately, contractual obligations and other MLB rules may prevent teams...
The craziest thing about Brock Purdy’s improbable rise? The praise is deserved
Everything about Brock Purdy’s rise is implausible. By now you know his biography: four good years at Iowa State, an excellent college player. The last player selected in the draft, Mr Irrelevant, he was expected to back up Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo at the San Francisco 49ers. He was pushed into the lineup after injuries to Lance and Garoppolo. The Niners’ title hopes were on the brink. But rather than founder, the Niners are better with Purdy at the helm as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for a place in the NFC championship game.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Compares 2022 Steelers Kenny Pickett And Pat Freiermuth To Another Legendary Combination
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Ben Roethlisberger in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger had a phenomenal rookie season that culminated with a loss in the AFC Championship game to an all too familiar opponent the New England Patriots. The following season looking for a security blanket for the second-year signal caller, they drafted Heath Miller with the 13th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
