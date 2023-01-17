Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO