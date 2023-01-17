Read full article on original website
Is the Affordable Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Worth Buying? We Review
The 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens from Sigma is an affordable, fast prime lens. On paper, it looks like it should be a fabulous piece of glass. I put it through its paces to see if it lived up to its marketing blurb. I never read other reviews before...
A Premium Canon Ultra-wide Angle Lens Is on the Way
The Canon RF lens lineup is growing nicely, though there is still a hole at the ultra-wide angle end of the lineup. Thankfully, however, that will likely change soon, with a premium ultra-wide angle lens on the way. Canon Rumors is reporting that Canon is planning to release an ultra-wide...
The Sigma 60-600mm vs the Sony 200-600mm: Best Wildlife Zoom Lens Shootout
Lens makers these days are coming up with some incredible options that were unheard of just a few short years ago. That continues here, with the Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 lens put up against the Sony 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3 in a battle for the title of best wildlife lens. You could also make a case for it being an action sports lens shootout too. So, how do they perform, and which comes out on top?
Impressive Canon Lens Patents Emerge
Canon has filled out the RF mount lens library at an aggressive pace, with many options that offer impressive performance and push the boundaries of lens design. Nonetheless, there are still some missing lenses. Some new patents have emerged that indicate Canon is working on filling those holes, and they might do so with some fairly extreme designs.
A Review of the Fujifilm X-T5 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's latest entry in the X Series, the X-T5, brings with it some of the company's newest and most advanced features and capabilities in its most well-known design. Can it compete with the many powerful full frame options on the market? This excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you will be able to expect from it.
My First Look at the Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G Zoom Lens
Sony just announced an all-new full-frame lens, the FE 20-70mm F4 G, which combines an ultra-wide focal length with a standard zoom. I was lucky enough to have this lens for a couple of weeks before the announcement, and I’ll be honest, I really wasn't super excited about it. While the added 4mm on the wide side of the lens would be nice to have, I didn't really think it was going to be enough to be worth giving up the f/2.8 of something like the Sony FE 24-70mm GM lens. And while this still may hold true in some situations, I did find myself reaching for this lens more often than I thought I would.
7 Ways to Capture Blur or the Illusion of Blur in a Photo
Most of the time, we try to avoid blur in a photo. But sometimes, it can be nice to add some kind of blur to make it special. I have listed seven ways to add blur to a photo or the illusion of blur. It may help you find inspiration for your photography.
The Process of Switching to Medium Format
Cameras like the Fujifilm GFX 100S have revolutionized the paradigm of medium format gear in the last few years, bringing features and capabilities typically reserved for smaller systems and doing so at a price that competes with the upper levels of full frame. This has made medium format a viable alternative for many photographers, particularly landscape, portrait, and wedding shooters. So, what all can you expect from the switch? This great video features one photographer who made the switch discussing his experience.
The Allure of the All-in-One Lens for Landscape Photography
Traditionally, professional photographers have shied away from superzoom lenses, as the sacrifices it took to create such a large focal length range were simply too great to make them viable for their demands. On the other hand, they might be worth a second look, especially if you are a landscape photographer. This great video essay discusses why a superzoom lens can often be the ideal choice.
How to Photograph Deer and Massive Mushrooms
In this informative video, "The Outsiders," Rob Cottle and Geraint Radford head out into the wilds of South Wales to photograph deer. Along the way, they talk about wildlife photography techniques, the kit they use to get the photos, and dabbling in close-up and macro photography. Rob is a successful...
